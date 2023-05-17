Kang's Missing Moment Comes To A Brand New Avengers #1 (Spoilers)

Today sees a brand new Avengers #1, with a brand new team created with Avengers from the past, with a Captain Marvel leading again.

Published
by
|
Comments

Today sees a brand new Avengers #1, with a brand new Avengers team, all created with Avengers from the past. No new names, well with a Captain Marvel leading again, no one wants another Doctor Druid situation. But this comic book asks why Avengers might even want to be an Avenger anymore. They've been through a lot.

Marvel Comics Spoilers

Tony Stark and Thor are givens. Their motivation is never changing. But what of Captain America? She has a couple to choose from after all.

Marvel Comics Spoilers

She obviously has a vision for the Avengers…

Marvel Comics Spoilers

And even invites his ex onto the team…

Marvel Comics Spoilers

And has quite a take on the Black Panther…

Marvel Comics Spoilers

She has a little bit of motivation herself.

Marvel Comics Spoilers

But there's also a mystery to be solved. From Timeless #1 last year..

Avengers

Kang The Conqueror, burning his way across time and space, with something that frustrated even him. More than the Avengers, certainly.

Avengers

The Missing Moment. For a master of all time and space, not having access to one thing, becomes the biggest thing of all. It's like when Dan Slott blocks you on Twitter and you are resorted to using Incognito mode when people send you links of something he said about you.

Avengers

With Kang denied something that he doesn't even know what it is.

Avengers

And he even finds him questioning himself a lot. For a moment. Just not a missing moment.

Avengers

Not that this stops him, of course.

Avengers

And the only way he can find a way through is to… well, basically create a plot for himself. Using the nature of being in a fictional universe to create the events of conflict that will, narratively need him to the eventual culmination of his need and desire. He just needs to find the right people to fight with.

Avengers

And who also want the Missing Moment for their own machinations. I mean, Myrddon still may still be Kang in various forms, never dismiss that. Or Immortus. Or Doom. it comes with the territory. Probably Venom at this point too. Or Meridius. Similar names after all.

Avengers

And the identity of Myrddon is never elaborated on, even as we see glimpses of the Pet Avengers and the Ghost Rider Wolverine coming in August 2023.

Avengers

The issue ends with Kang making an emergency departure, after being stabbed through the chest, denying Mryddon what he wants – but also at the cost to himself.

Avengers

Taking Kang somewhere else. Or nowhere else.

Avengers

And he needs heroes to come to him.Avengers

And so it goes, at the end of the new Avengers #1, with Captain Marvel making her own emergency exit.

Marvel Comics Spoilers

Finding herself in the exact same place…

Marvel Comics Spoilers

Marvel Comics Spoilers

With Kang about to die, will he talk about the Missing Moment? Though as we are reminded at the very end of that issue of Timeless…

Avengers

Someone else is playing the game, with Doctor Doom, Ultron and the Super Skrull amongst the players…

AVENGERS #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR230597
(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Stuart Immonen
JED MACKAY AND STORMBREAKER C.F. VILLA TAKE THE REINS OF EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES!
The Star. The Icon. The Witch. The Construct. The God. The Engineer. The King. The world is ever in peril, and a new team of Avengers mobilizes to meet any dangers that dare threaten the planet. But when TERMINUS attacks, a new and insidious danger rears its head: one that the Avengers know all too well, and one that comes to them in the most dangerous of guises – that of a friend. Rated T+In Shops: May 17, 2023 SRP: $4.99

 

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.