Kang's Missing Moment Comes To A Brand New Avengers #1 (Spoilers)

Today sees a brand new Avengers #1, with a brand new Avengers team, all created with Avengers from the past. No new names, well with a Captain Marvel leading again, no one wants another Doctor Druid situation. But this comic book asks why Avengers might even want to be an Avenger anymore. They've been through a lot.

Tony Stark and Thor are givens. Their motivation is never changing. But what of Captain America? She has a couple to choose from after all.

She obviously has a vision for the Avengers…

And even invites his ex onto the team…

And has quite a take on the Black Panther…

She has a little bit of motivation herself.

But there's also a mystery to be solved. From Timeless #1 last year..

Kang The Conqueror, burning his way across time and space, with something that frustrated even him. More than the Avengers, certainly.

The Missing Moment. For a master of all time and space, not having access to one thing, becomes the biggest thing of all. It's like when Dan Slott blocks you on Twitter and you are resorted to using Incognito mode when people send you links of something he said about you.

With Kang denied something that he doesn't even know what it is.

And he even finds him questioning himself a lot. For a moment. Just not a missing moment.

Not that this stops him, of course.

And the only way he can find a way through is to… well, basically create a plot for himself. Using the nature of being in a fictional universe to create the events of conflict that will, narratively need him to the eventual culmination of his need and desire. He just needs to find the right people to fight with.

And who also want the Missing Moment for their own machinations. I mean, Myrddon still may still be Kang in various forms, never dismiss that. Or Immortus. Or Doom. it comes with the territory. Probably Venom at this point too. Or Meridius. Similar names after all.

And the identity of Myrddon is never elaborated on, even as we see glimpses of the Pet Avengers and the Ghost Rider Wolverine coming in August 2023.

The issue ends with Kang making an emergency departure, after being stabbed through the chest, denying Mryddon what he wants – but also at the cost to himself.

Taking Kang somewhere else. Or nowhere else.

And he needs heroes to come to him.

And so it goes, at the end of the new Avengers #1, with Captain Marvel making her own emergency exit.

Finding herself in the exact same place…

With Kang about to die, will he talk about the Missing Moment? Though as we are reminded at the very end of that issue of Timeless…

Someone else is playing the game, with Doctor Doom, Ultron and the Super Skrull amongst the players…

AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230597

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Stuart Immonen

JED MACKAY AND STORMBREAKER C.F. VILLA TAKE THE REINS OF EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES!

The Star. The Icon. The Witch. The Construct. The God. The Engineer. The King. The world is ever in peril, and a new team of Avengers mobilizes to meet any dangers that dare threaten the planet. But when TERMINUS attacks, a new and insidious danger rears its head: one that the Avengers know all too well, and one that comes to them in the most dangerous of guises – that of a friend. Rated T+In Shops: May 17, 2023 SRP: $4.99