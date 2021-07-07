Kathy Macleod Sells Continental Drifter Graphic Novel To First Second

Kathy Macleod is a comic book creator who grew up in Bangkok, Thailand, and now lives in Berlin. She is currently working on her first graphic novel. middle-grade graphic memoir Continental Drifter, about a Thai-American girl caught between two worlds: Bangkok, where her family lives, and Maine, where they spend their summers. Picked up by Robyn Chapman at First Second, it will be published in 2023. Kathy Macleod's agent Chad Luibl of Janklow & Nesbit Associates negotiated the deal for world rights.

Kathy Macleod posted on Instagram, saying "I'm so excited to finally share this news! I'm working on a graphic novel about my childhood for @01firstsecond. I'm so grateful to @cmluibl and to @paperrobyn for taking a chance on me based on a short comic story I wrote a couple of years ago (swipe to see some of the images from that). This is a dream come true and I can't wait to share it with you."

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Janklow & Nesbit Associates is a literary agency based in New York and London that states they are "dedicated to the interests of our writer clients in all aspects of their careers" and that "offer the care and personal attention of a boutique agency and the strength and expertise of a large firm." The agency began as Morton L. Janklow Associates, founded by attorney Morton Janklow in 1977. The arrival of Lynn Nesbit created Janklow & Nesbit Associates in 1989. Janklow & Nesbit (UK) Ltd. was established in 2000 to provide the same level of service and expertise to British and European-based writers. In 2015 the firm restructured and Luke Janklow was named President.