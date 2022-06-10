Kevin Conroy On How Life As A Gay Man Helped Create His Batman

Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy, J Bone and Aditya Bidikar's story for DC Pride 2022, finding Batman, begins with a warning. "DC Pride 2022 is a celebration—but for the LGBTQIA+ community, few celebrations happen without acknowledging the struggles that preceded them. The following story, "Finding Batman," is a personal history by the actor Kevin Conroy. In it, he narrates the career challenges that led up to the moment he took the pivotal role of Batman—a part he has continued to play, to widespread acclaim, for three decades and counting. Because of those challenges, this story contains themes, events, and language—including slurs—that some might find out of place in a celebratory special issue. But LGBTQIA+ people know that Pride is a beautiful event not despite the dark times in our personal histories, but because of them—because of the strength we found on the other side of those moments. With that spirit in mind, we present this story with all of Mr Conroy's experiences and language intact. For younger audiences, or those with firsthand experience of hate, reader discretion is advised."

The story is a brief run-through of Kevin Conroy's family history, his life as an actor, facing prejudice, trauma, and living and working through the AIDS epidemic, with the death of friends and family, forming him as a person.

It also looks at the roles he lost when people discovered that he was a gay man – though it was not something he ever went out of his way to talk about, and generally stayed closeted.

But it was the very double identity he was forced to live, while papering over the cracks, that provided the foundation for his portrayal of the character that would make him famous on Batman: The Animated Series and beyond.

And in the process, finding his own personal Crime Alley, his moment of crisis, his moment of change. And a voice that he would end up providing for decades to come. Rising deep from within.

He's Batman. And this week's DC Pride 2022 volume explains why more than ever before. With this, and Aquaman Andromeda, it's a good day for 2023 Eisner nominations.

DC PRIDE 2022 #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A PHIL JIMENEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Phil Jimenez

Written by Devin Grayson, Stephanie Williams, Travis G. Moore, Alyssa Wong, and others Art by Nick Robles, Brittney Williams, Evan Cagle, W. Scott Forbes, and others DC's 2022 celebration kicks off with more stories, more characters, and more pride than ever before! This anthology features 13 all-new stories spotlighting LGBTQIA+ fan-favorites new and old including Superman (Jon Kent), Nubia, Tim Drake, Kid Quick, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Alysia Yeoh, the Ray, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, and more! This special also includes: A Multiversity: Teen Justice kickoff story spotlighting Kid Quick and written by the miniseries team, Danny Lore and Ivan Cohen! An introduction by activist, actress, and real-life superhero Nicole Maines that will include a teaser for her upcoming Dreamer project! Pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 06/07/2022