Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Andy Suriano, Chris Allan, Ciro Nieli, Dan Duncan, Emilio Lopez, Erik Burnham, Freddie E. Williams II, Jim Lawson, kevin eastman, Khary Randolph, Lloyd Goldfine, Luis Antonio Delgado, Michael Dialynas, Pablo Tunica, Paul Harmon, Ronda Pattison, sarah myer, sophie campbell, Steve Lavigne, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt, Tom Waltz, Tristan Jones

Kevin Eastman Back For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 40th Anniversary

Kevin Eastman Back For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration From IDW Publishing In July

Article Summary Kevin Eastman returns for TMNT's 40th-anniversary comics special by IDW, out July 10th.

Tyler Burton Smith pens R-rated "The Last Ronin" live-action film adaptation.

Jamie S. Rich of IDW ties the TMNT legacy to iconic superheroes Batman & Spiderman.

Expanding universe with new TMNT series and a collaboration teased by IDW CEO.

So much Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles news this week. Tyler Burton Smith of Boy Kills World and Child's Play is writing the script for a live-action adaptation of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin for Walter Hamada's production company, 18hz and is intended to be R-rated. Jason Aaron is relaunching the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books beginning with a spotlight issue on Raphael by artist Jöelle Jones and a new TMNT #1 with Chris Burnham.

And now IDW is to publish a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration, a 72 page one-shot to be published on the 10th of July for $12, which will bring back famed Turtles creators to revisit past glories, including a new story by Kevin Eastman. As well as Jim Lawson, Ciro Nieli, Tristan Jones, Paul Harmon, Andy Suriano, Ronda Pattison, Pablo Tunica, Sophie Campbell, Tom Waltz, Michael Dialynas, Lloyd Goldfine, Khary Randolph, Emilio Lopez, Dan Duncan, Erik Burnham, Sarah Myer, Luis Antonio Delgado, Chris Allan, Steve Lavigne, Freddie E. Williams II and more.

Eastman tells Forbes "Having a childhood dream, in my case to write and draw comics for a living, is one thing, to then actually spending every minute of the next 40 years doing it, is a whole other matter altogether – humbling is the first word that comes to mind. My co-creation of the TMNT with the amazing Peter Laird has been the driving force of living that dream, working with a number of really talented writers and artist along the way has made, and still makes, the journey the greatest shared experience I never imaged and could not be more grateful for."

IDW Editor in Chief Jamie S. Rich says "There's this idea that the whole world is against us, so we have to stick together. Every new generation feels that way, and they like to see versions of themselves empowered. Everyone can say to themselves, oh, I'm a Donatello [nerdy genius], or a Raphael [headstrong and impulsive] , or a Leonardo [affable leader], or a Michelangelo [class clown]. I've always felt the Turtles should be mentioned in the same breath as Batman and Spiderman as like top franchises in the comic book industry. We hope the passion that these new creators bring to the property translates to the audience, so that everyone who's a fan gets to see their favorite version of the best Turtles comics. That is our central mission."

It wil be joined by two more ongoing series: TMNT: Nightwatcher with the named vigilante vigilante standing up against mutant hate and TMNT: Mutant Nation, further exploring the TMNT universe and its vast roster of characters. There will also be the anthology series TMNT: Black, White & Green, a TMNT/Usagi Yojimbo: Saturday Morning Adventures one-shot, TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures, TMNT: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution, limited series TMNT: The Untold Destiny of the Foot Clan and the TMNT: SourceBook.

"Paramount is a great partner, and we are excited at the opportunities for broadening our collaboration," said Davidi Jonas, CEO of IDW Media Holdings. "When the decision for renewal was put before me…I didn't bat an eyelash. We have a ton of storytelling and value creation we're eager to unlock. I'd have signed a lifetime contract if I could have."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!