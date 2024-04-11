Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: paramount, the last ronin, tmnt

TMNT The Last Ronin R-Rated Film In The Works

TMNT fans: get excited. An R-rated, live-action version of The Last Ronin is heading to the big screen at Paramount.

Article Summary Paramount to release R-rated TMNT The Last Ronin live-action film.

Tyler Burton Smith to pen the screenplay with Walter Hamada producing.

The Last Ronin is a dark TMNT tale of revenge in a dystopian New York.

Fans anticipate a true-to-form rendition of the iconic TMNT storyline.

TMNT fans: your prayers have been answered. The Last Ronin is getting the film treatment, and word is that it will be R-rated, as the source material is more adult in nature than your usual TMNT fare. This will be a live-action film, being written by Boy Kills World screenwriter Tyler Burton Smith. Walter Hamada will produce the film through his company 18hz. THR had the news of the project ahead of Paramount's big CinemaCon presentation this afternoon.

TMNT Fans Rejoice!

Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making! What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph? Eastman and Laird are joined by writer Tom Waltz, who penned the first 100 issues of IDW's ongoing TMNT series, and artists Esau & Isaac Escorza (Heavy Metal) and Ben Bishop (The Far Side of the Moon) with an Introduction by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez! Collects the complete five-issue miniseries in a new graphic novel, an adventure as fulfilling for longtime Turtles fans as it is accessible for readers just discovering the heroes in a half-shell.

This is massive news. Since the publication of the first issue, fans have decided that this is one of the definitive TMNT stories and hoped beyond hope that a film could happen someday. Never in our wildest dreams did we think we would get that R-rating though.

Much more on this to come as we find it out.

