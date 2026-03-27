Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Superman | Tagged: C2E", cb4k, Comic Books For Kids, kevin eastman, tmnt, turtles

Kevin Eastman TMNT C2E2 Exclusive At ComicBooks For Kids Awards, Today

Kevin Eastman TMNT C2E2 Exclusive given away today at the ComicBooks For Kids Awards being held at 3pm today

Article Summary Exclusive Kevin Eastman TMNT C2E2 variant given away at ComicBooks For Kids Awards at 3pm during C2E2.

Special Superman DC Comics variants by Jerry Ordway and Chrissy Zullo also available during the panel.

ComicBooks For Kids! is a Chicago-based nonprofit delivering comics to hospitals and cancer centers nationwide.

Early arrival recommended as last year's CB4K Awards saw high attendance and no ticket requirement.

C2E2 is kicking off today in Chicago, and in a few hours, that means the presentation of the ComicBooks for Kids! CB4K Awards at 3pm to 4.30pm in Room S402-A. Last year's event, which did not require tickets, had very strong attendance, so the charity is suggesting getting there early. Major comics publishers, as well as vendors, including the Covrprice team familiar to Bleeding Cool readers, will be there to not only receive recognition but to give away rare items, including this year's C2E2 Kevin Eastman Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show cover variant exclusively at the panel, as well as DC Comics' Superman variants by Jerry Ordway and Chrissy Zullo.

ComicBooks For Kids!, often abbreviated as CB4K, is a nonprofit organisation founded in 2017 and based in the Chicago area. The charity's simple mission is to provide new, kid-friendly comic books, graphic novels, colouring books, pop culture toys, plush items, and other fun merchandise to young patients in hospitals and cancer centres across the United States and parts of North America. They work closely with comic book retailers, distributors, publishers, and individual donors to produce content suitable for readers ages 8 and up, ensuring the comics are positive, engaging, and appropriate in theme. The charity ships bundles of new comics and related items directly to pediatric wards, children's hospitals, and cancer treatment centres at no cost to the facilities or families, and has delivered hundreds of comic books to over 110 hospitals and cancer centres in nearly every state in the USA. All donations are tax-deductible, and the organisation pays its core team no compensation.

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