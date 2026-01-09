Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alan Moore, gosh comics, Kevin O'Neill, Knockabout Comics, london

Kevin O'Neill's Final Work, Silent Pictures, To Be Published Next Week

Kevin O'Neill's final work, Silent Pictures, to be published next week by Knockabout and Gosh Comics, with an introduction by Alan Moore

Publishers Knockabout Comics and comic book store Gosh Comics of London are to publish the final comics work of Kevin O'Neill, to follow League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Cinema Purgatorio and The Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic. And Silent Pictures by Kevin O'Neill will contain Feartreland and The Balaclava Kid. Presented as a slipcased set of two hardback volumes, each with a new introduction by frequent collaborator and friend Alan Moore, a total of 800 copies will be printed, available from Knockabout and Gosh! Comics for the shop's 40th anniversary in 2026, and will be released on the 14th of January, 2026. Hang on, that's next week. Better head to Gosh…

Silent Pictures

By Kevin O'Neill

Published by: Knockabout

Release: 14th January 2026

Format: 2 Slipcased Hardcovers in colour

215 x 300 mm – 60 pages each

Price: £30.00

"One of the finest and most original talents ever to emerge from the comic industry." – Alan Moore, from his introduction.

Silent Pictures by Kevin O'Neill is the capstone to an extraordinary career in comics – two ferocious new books that flicker through the very dreams of art and imagination. Without words, O'Neill conjures an astonishing pair of feverish stories, brimming with detail on every page, packed with some of the most exciting, twisted artwork ever put to paper. Gorgeously painted in luminous colour, no fan of his work can afford to miss out.

In Feartreland we tag along as the son of Dick Whittington flits through a series of pantomime tableaus, splash pages and tortuous punning images. Crocodiles gambol with giant apes, and genies promise adventures on the high seas. An explosive entertainment, bright and bold as the stage that it draws its inspiration from.

Meanwhile, The Balaclava Kid invites us into the dreams of the artist's youth, as his imagination gives him escape from the bullies of a bombed-out London into a dreamscape built of Wild West iconography and Tex Avery action. Demonic cowboys and infernal machines populate shimmering mesas and haunted mines. An adventure like no other!

Presented as a slipcased set of two luxurious hardback volumes, each with a new introduction by frequent collaborator and friend Alan Moore, a total of 800 copies of this stunning duo of books are available from both Knockabout's retail website, and Gosh! Comics of London, online and in store, kicking off a year of celebrations for the shop's 40th anniversary.

