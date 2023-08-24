Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics, Doomsday Clock | Tagged: kevin smith, Quick Stops

Kevin Smith & Askewniverse To Release Quick Stops II In November

Dark Horse Comics and Kevin Smith are to return to the Askewniverse in November with the black-and-white anthology series, Quick Stops II.

Kevin Smith famously (because Bleeding Cool reported it) turned down DC Comics to write for Before Watchmen when it was offered to him. Too much respect for Alan Moore. But that hasn't stopped him going for a Watchmen parody cover for the first issue of Quick Stops II. Who watches the Watchmoobies? You may find some other homages in the other covers to the first issue and beyond.

Because Dark Horse Comics and Kevin Smith are to return to the Askewniverse in November with the black-and-white anthology series, Quick Stops II. Joining Smith is original series issue 4 artist Ahmed Raafat as the entire series artist and Andrew Thomas as the letterer. Quick Stops II issue #1 will also feature covers by Nate Gonzalez, Chogrin and Raafat.

Because, unlike the anthology nature of the first series of Quick Stops, Quick Stops II will be a four-issue series, spanning one storyline in which "readers learn the udder truth about an American icon when a young podcaster tries to milk Mooby creator Nancy Goldruff for the bovine's beginnings, only to meat a cow tale so shocking, it turns her brain to hamburger!"

"In Quick Stops I, we visited four small stories in the Askewniverse," said Smith. "So for Quick Stops II, we did four issues of a massive story that spans a few decades to tell the tale of Mooby, the Golden Calf. And where that salacious story takes us is gritty, graphic and grotesquely grown up. I cannot wait to introduce you to Nancy Goldruff – who warranted merely a mention in 1999's Dogma, but gets a full-fledged secret origin story in Quick Stops II!"

Quick Stops ll #1 (of 4), is published by Dark Horse Comics on the 22nd of November for $3.99.

