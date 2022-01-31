Khary Randolph & Joanne Starer Launch Two New Comics On Substack

We've got two books lined up. The first, Sirens of the City, drawn by Khary Randolph and written by Joanne Starer, is a gritty urban fantasy set in 1980s New York. Layla is a teenage runaway pregnant with a supernatural baby. She's desperate to end the pregnancy, but all the creatures of the city want to get their hands on it…and her.

The second, launching later this year, is A Way from Here, written by Joanne Starer with art by GABO . It's the story of four teenagers from different backgrounds living in Vienna in the days leading up to the Holocaust. We'll tell you more about this one as it gets closer, but here's a peek!

Oh yes, and they are both free.

We'll be putting all the main story pages of both books up for free. All you have to do is subscribe for the free option, and it will come straight to your inbox, no strings attached. We were given a grant to do this work, and we've decided to use this platform to empower creators and communities that don't always have a voice. For as long as we can afford to, we will continue this work.

BUT. There is bonus content that will be available for paid subscribers. (Hey, the grant money only goes so far, and we want to hire as many great creators as we can.) So if you like what we do, and you want more of it, you have options. If you can't afford a subscription right now or just want to take a look, click that little button that says "none" when it asks you to subscribe.

We're still making these books RIGHT NOW, so we'll be talking a lot about process—posting character designs, art and story in-progress, things that might be interesting to aspiring creators. We also just really want to share our interests and inspirations with you. Sirens is a story that is deeply about New York; it draws on Khary's love of music and Joanne's youth in NYC, and our shared love of vampires, ghosts, and goblins. We'll be taking lots of trips for research and hijinks, and posting those adventures here.

There will also be mini-comics and guest posts from our talented and amazing friends, which will only be available to paid subscribers. And the occasional Zoom when we manage to change out of our pajamas.

Oh, and you also get to see the very embarrassing "From the Vault" series of Khary's drawings from his youth. Pretty much worth the price of admission.

Those who subscribe to the All-Seeing Eye top tier will receive digital copies of all 12 of Khary's published sketchbooks—one for each month of your membership! There will also be a physical Art of Sirens of the City sketchbook mailed to these subscribers next year, with a variant cover limited ONLY to these subscribers.