Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: graphic novel, kieron gillen, november 2025, Stephanie Hans, We Called Them Giants

Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans' Graphic Novel, We Called Them Giants

Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans' New Apocalyptic Graphic Novel, We Called Them Giants, Out in November from Image Comics

Article Summary Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans' graphic novel 'We Called Them Giants' releases on November 12, 2024.

The original story explores post-apocalyptic survival and communication with giants.

Image Comics to publish the standalone book with pre-orders available now.

Gillen describes the work as a mix of 'The Walking Dead' and 'The Iron Giant'.

Amazon has a listing for a new original graphic novel, We Called Them Giants, by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, the team behind Die, to be published by Image Comics in hardcover for the 12th of November, 2024. Though what's the betting they'll have copies out for Thought Bubble the week before?

"We Called Them Giants is a story of communication across a chasm at the end of the world. Lori wakes to find the streets empty. Everyone has gone. Or at least, nearly everyone. She's thrown into a world where she has to scrape by in the ruins of civilization, nearly starving, hiding from gangs when … They arrive. The award-winning team behind dark fantasy smash DIE release their first stand alone original graphic novel."

On social media, Kieron Gillen says "Here's four unlettered preview pages from Stephanie to give a taste of its vibe. It's a complete, stand alone story that's been an amazing canvas for Stephanie to play with. There's some astounding stuff and it's hard to not just show you the whole thing. Oh – and of course, being an OGN, it's already available to pre-order from wherever you get books from. Your local shop comic shop should be able to help, but it's in your online retailer too."

On Gizmodo, Kieron Gillen also says "After we finished Die, we knew we wanted to do something completely different. Rather than a sprawling ongoing, do something smaller, intimate, self-contained, and really pure. So, in the middle of the covid lockdowns, I was left alone with my cats, staring at them, and staring at me, and thinking about the miracle of relationships between beings of completely different kinds of intelligences, and the wonder of the jump across that gap. The image of the feral girl in the devastation and the giants came quickly after that, and we were away… Despite the post-apocalypse setting the story has an almost weird-fable kind of vibe, and ends up basically as a conversation between The Walking Dead and The Iron Giant. Basically, We Called Them Giants is the story of communication across a chasm at the end of the world. Folks have seen what Stephanie does on a month-by-month rush on an ongoing comic. Here, it's a thrill to see her luxuriate—creating this single long story, and being able to shape the whole thing into a poignant, romantic, devastating single canvas."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!