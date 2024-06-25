Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Killadelphia, rodney barnes, Zombie Love Stories

Killadelphia Expands in 20° Past Rigor #1 From Zombie Love Stories

Rodney Barnes spins Killadelphia off into its own universe with titles published with his own publisher Zombie Love Stories.

Rodney Barnes published Killadelphia from Image, currently featuring Spawn and Savage Dragon with #36 in the Image Comics September 2024 solicits and solicitations. But he also spins Killadelphia off into its own universe with titles published with his own publisher Zombie Love Stories. And in his own September 2024 solicits and solicitations that include launching 20 Degrees Past Rigor #1, drawn by Maan House and the graphic novel Johnny Gatlin with Szymon Kudranski.

20 DEGREES PAST RIGOR #1 (OF 3) (MR)

ZOMBIE LOVE STUDIOS

JUL242125

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Maan House (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

The Killadelphia Universe expands! A zombie outbreak hits the city of Flint, Michigan… only its residents won't take it lightly!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

JOHNNY GATLIN (MR)

ZOMBIE LOVE STUDIOS

JUL242127

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Szymon Kudranski (CA) Maan House

The Killadelphia Universe expands! Hell's got a new sheriff. Corson, the master demon is making a play for control of Hell. This will be no simple task, so he's sent his minister of mayhem on a very special mission. Who might that be? Johnny Gatlin! Once the greatest gunfighter the Wild West has ever known, now dead, Johnny has taken his talents to the dark realm where he tames that which cannot be tamed.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

FLORENCE & NORMANDIE HC (MR)

ZOMBIE LOVE STUDIOS

JUL242126

(W) Rodney Barnes, Xzibit (A) Jonathan Wayshak

Now in hardcover! Florence and Normandie-the cross-street infamous as the flashpoint of the 1992 LA Riots is about to find itself at the center of another seminal moment of American history: The world's first alien invasion!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

WEREWOLF FRANKENSTEIN SPECIAL EDITION (ONE SHOT)

ZOMBIE LOVE STUDIOS

JUL242128

(W) Chris Robinson (A) Marc Yarza (CA) Noah Bailey

Frankenstein's Monster is already plagued with loneliness and immortality. Now the horror of his existence is compounded with a new curse! Time is running out as the lycanthropy slowly spreads from limb to limb, organ to organ-until it eventually infects his brain and his meager humanity is lost forever! Can he find a cure in time? For fans of Universal Monsters, Disney's Gargoyles, and The Hulk.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

