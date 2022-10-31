Kim Kardashian, Olivia Pierson & Natalie Halcro Cosplay As X-Men

Kim Kardashian and friends attended Girlfriends, Black-ish and Mixed-Ish actor Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday the night before Hallowe'en in full X-Men fancy dress. Only to discover that it wasn't a costume party. Kim Kardashian who dressed as the Fox movie version of Mystique, also attended with fellow influencer Olivia Pierson as comic book-accurate Magik and her cousin, Canadian actor Natalie Halcro as Selene. Kim later posted "that time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!" Still, it gave them all a chance to post on Instagram and Twitter of their mutant looks for the evening.

And for Kim Kardashian to make a blatant appeal to Marvel in case they are thinking of recasting the character in new movies…

Olivia Pierson posted her own gallery as Magik.

Of course there is social media Kardashian reaction

There were, naturally, some entertaining responses on social media as #Mystique started to trend.

Joe Glass: "Do the Kardashians read X-Men?! Like, Selene is such a deep dive for anyone who doesn't read the comics. Heck, a fairly comics accurate Magik is too, pretty much" Nola Pfau: "The way Hollywood is just saying "X-men" this year, I love it" Isaiah Cox: "I need to know WHO in Kim Kardashian's camp is an X-Men fan cuz having a costume photoshoot with Magik and SELENE???? Like, these are not characters known by the general public, this is wild" Will: "It really feels like someone (Disney???) paid a bunch of celebrities to dress as mutants. I just reject that any Kardashian knows who Selene is (I've been reading X-Men for almost a decade and until a year ago I barely knew)"

Yeah, yeah, like anyone at Disney knows who Selene is… No fake geek girl gatekeeping here! Although she did once, in a fever, mix up Black Panther and Pink Panther. Easily done!