King Conan #3 Preview: It's Good to be the King

Only Conan the Barbarian could find in-between battling zombies and apes to try to get laid in this preview of King Conan #3. Conan is a barbarian that knows what his priorities are and sticks to them. You gotta respect that. Check out the preview below.

King Conan #3
by Jason Aaron & Mahmud Asrar, cover by Mahmud Asrar
A BEASTLY COURT! The mysterious PRINCESS of the cursed island reveals her secret to CONAN…one powerful enough to rock the foundations of the king's journey! But will her temptation save the king…or lead to ruin? It won't matter if Conan can't survive the assault of the island's violent beasts! And, as one plan fails, what does THOTH-AMON'S newest scheme bring?
Marvel | Licensed Publishing
6.59"W x 10.12"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620118100311
| Parental Advisory
$3.99
Varants:
75960620118100321 – KING CONAN 3 BAZALDUA VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620118100331 – KING CONAN 3 ANACLETO VARIANT – $3.99 US

