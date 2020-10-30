King In Black Vs X Of Swords Destruction – Thank FOC It's Friday

Thank FOC It's Friday – and it's Resident Alien time.. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

The King In Black #1 is up for FOC with all its many variants.

But will it be challenged by X Of Swords: Destruction #1 to bring X Of Swords to an end.

As is new KIB tie-in The Union #1 by Paul Grist and Andrea Di Vito.

and 's Afterlift gets in print for the first time from Dark Horse Comics. This will be underordered. As may the first of Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips ' Reckless graphic novels is up for FOC.

Fred Van Lente and Ryan Dunlavey follow up on Comic Book History of Comic Books with Comic Book History of Animation with #1 up for FOC from IDW.

and have a new launch title from Vault Comics, I Walk With Monsters. including a 1:15 and 1:30 covers Transformers #25 kicks off WarWold, the big Transformers event from IDW. "With Megatron making his play for Cybertron, Ironhide, Chromia, and Hound launch an operation to free those he has imprisoned."

Usagi Yojimbo begins a new series, Wanderers Road from Stan Sakai, with a cover from Peach Momoko.

Image's four Local Comic Shop Day 2020 titles are up – Monstress, Spawn, Ice Cream Man and Invincible.

How did Scumbag #1 do? #2 is up for FOC.

How did Spawn #311 do? #312 is up…

Atlantis Attacks #5 is suddenly a King In Black tie-in. And watch for that King In Black Handbook as well.

launches the new MODOK comic book ahead of his TV show. Strangely unpromoted by Marvel. Power Pack #1 launches in November as well. Finally.

How did Dune: House Of Atreides #1 do? #2 is up.

James Patrick and Rem Broo are launching Kaiju Score #1 from AfterShock.

While from DC Comics, they highlight The Dark Multiverse Who Laughs #1 and Batman/Catwoman #1.

What's on your FOC?

