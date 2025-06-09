Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: spawn

King Spawn #46 Preview: Spawn Learns Not to Underestimate

After getting his butt kicked by the Revenant, Spawn vows revenge in King Spawn #46. Will our hellish hero learn from his mistakes this time around?

Spawn is still reeling after a vicious fight against a new enemy named the Revenant. He underestimated him the first time, something that won't happen again.

KING SPAWN #46

DC Comics

0325IM333

0325IM334 – King Spawn #46 Marcial Toledano Vargas Cover – $3.99

(W) Rory McConville (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Marco Failla

In Shops: 6/11/2025

SRP: $3.99

