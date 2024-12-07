Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Laura Gao

Kirby's Lessons For Falling (in Love) Gets A 100,000 Print Run

Kirby's Lessons For Falling (in Love) graphic novel by Laura Gao gets a 100,000 print run from HarperAlley for March 2025

Kirby's Lessons for Falling (in Love), a new graphic novel by comic book creator Laura Gao, has secured a hundred thousand print run from publisher HarperAlley for March next year. Laura Gao posted, "Introducing my longest relationship yet (3+ years!!)… KIRBY'S LESSONS FOR FALLING (IN LOVE) is a record of all the lessons I've learned about love and loss. Though I came out too late to experience my own dramatic, messy, teenage dream™, in this book, you'll find vestiges of every girl I've been blessed to have loved since. I've long lamented about the lack of queer media for Asian girls. So finally I said f-ck it, I'll make one."

"Once dubbed the Queen of Balance as her school's top rock climber, Kirby Tan suffers an injury that sidelines her for the rest of the season. Now she's forced to join the newspaper club for some desperately needed extra credit. Worse, she's recruited by crystal-wearing, tarot-reading Bex Santos for her astrology-based love advice column. As Kirby reluctantly agrees to orchestrate "matches made in heaven" with Bex, she begins to wonder if their own stars could be aligned. But loving who she wants isn't so easy when her family and church community are on the line. Can Kirby pull off her greatest balancing act yet? From Laura Gao, the acclaimed creator of Messy Roots, comes an authentic slow-burn romance and coming-of-age story perfect for fans of Heartstopper, lovers of astrology and tarot, and anyone looking for answers on the right way to fall (in love)."

"I'm once again blown away by Laura Gao's ability to make me relate to someone completely different from myself. Get ready to experience the epic highs and lows of high school rock climbing." —Sonora Reyes, National Book Award finalist and bestselling author of The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School

