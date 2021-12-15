Knights Of X and X-Force Teasers For X-Men's Destiny Of X

As we teased a couple of times yesterday, from today's X-Force and Excalibur published by Marvel Comics.

X-Force #1 looks like it will continue from the current X-Force comics, and probably written by Benjamin Percy. We will have members Wolverine, Deadpool, Omega Red, Colossus, Forge, Domino, and The Beast. And will be tackling the secrets and monsters lying under Krakoa – both literally and figuratively. Might we see the digging up of Sabretooth? Or might we have a mutant assassin team led by Omega Red going after the Russian forces being resurrected by an evil Cerebro?

Knights Of X series from Marvel, as part of the Destiny Of X books, looks like it will indeed continue on from Excalibur in the Krakoan X-Men line. But more so, just as Excalibur has ventured into Otherworld, the supernatural fairy world that both Merlyn and Captain Britain originate – and that Sir James Jaspers and the Furies have made home. So that will be the sole focus of Knights Of X, being the Otherworld book and exploring its many realms. How many realms, you ask? Ten. Just as House Of X was really House Of Ten – the tenth life of Moira Mactaggert, and Powers Of X was really Powers Of Ten – looking at time periods when it began, ten years later, a hundred years later and a thousand years later, so Knights Of X is really Knights Of Ten. Or rather, Knights Of Ten Realms. Note the indicia at the top. And, yes, it will probably be written by Excalibur and Catwoman's Tini Howard, and drawn by New Mutants' Rod Reis, continuing the fight between the mutants of Krakoa and Otherworld, against Merlyn and his Avalon forces.

Expect Marvel PR later today…