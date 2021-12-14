Knights Of X Will Be The Krakoan X-Men Comic Book

Bleeding Cool gets the word that the teased Knights Of X series from Marvel, as part of the Destiny Of X books, will indeed continue on from Excalibur in the Krakoan X-Men line. But more so, just as Excalibur has ventured into Otherworld, the supernatural fairy world that both Merlyn and Captain Britain originate – and that Sir James Jaspers and the Furies have made home. So that will be the sole focus of Knights Of X, being the Otherworld book and exploring its many realms. How many realms, you ask? Ten. Just as House Of X was really House Of Ten – the tenth life of Moira Mactaggert, and Powers Of X was really Powers Of Ten – looking at time periods when it began, ten years later, a hundred years later and a thousand years later, so Knights Of X is really Knights Of Ten. Or rather, Knights Of Ten Realms. And, yes, will probably be written by Excalibur and Catwoman's Tini Howard, and drawn by New Mutants' Rod Reis, continuing the fight between the mutants of Krakoa and Otherworld, against Merlyn and his Avalon forces.

And while Bleeding Cool reported that Inferno is telling Days Of Future Past backwards, with the future from a mutant paradise coming to the present to try and change things for non-mutant kind, so Knights Of X may reflect also reflect Days Of Future Past take, but with dimensions instead of time periods, with mutants under assault by the Furies. Look for members of the Knights Of X to include Captain Britain Betsy Braddock, Gambit, Rictor, Shatterstar, Bei The Blood Moon, and Rachel Summers. Who is always good for a Days Of Future Past storyline…

More to come as we have it. Which should be later today. Almost like we have the powers of Destiny ourselves…