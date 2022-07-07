Knights Of X Ends With #5, But Will Return, In Some Form

Writer Tini Howard has written in her Substack on the future of the X-Men comic book Knights Of X written by her and drawn by Bob Quinn, which has had no solicitations listed since Knights Of X #5 – and the trade paperback of the first five issues having no Volume number.

You're all loving the book and I'm loving that you're loving it. I know some people are upset about not seeing a continuation in PREVIEWS, and I get it! This industry is crazy and no one tells anyone anything! So I'll tell you – Knights #5 is the last issue of that book, but we're not done. We're about to take Betsy on maybe her greatest ride yet, and some very special people close to her are coming along too – but to do it the way we wanted involved a big ol' exciting pivot. Our Captain Britain isn't going away, and I'm not done telling stories with her, and thankfully…Betsy and I seem to be permitted to still do so. We're happy about it, thanks for coming. Sorry for the stress. Issue #4 is big, you'll love it, and Bob just turned in what might be the Spread of his Career for issue #5. We love this book.

Could it be Captain Britain? Excalibur? STRIKE? Sir James Jaspers And The Furies? Once And Future? Maybe we'll find out in upcoming Marvel solicitations.

KNIGHTS OF X #4

(W) Tini Howard (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Yanick Paquette

BRAVE THROUGH THE DARKNESS!

With Arthur and his army on their heels, all but one of the Knights of X have made it to Mercator – the province void of light. But all isn't what it seems. Will Betsy and her team be able to overcome the darkness and find the Siege Perilous?

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

KNIGHTS OF X #5

(W) Tini Howard (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Yanick Paquette

THY CUP RUNNETH OVER!

Merlyn has finally tipped into full-blown madness: He's sent his Furies on a campaign across the realm to burn everything in sight, and only those who swear fealty to the mad king will be spared. But there is still hope! A bargain between a powerful new ally and the Knights of X may just secure the Siege Perilous and the future of Avalon. Elsewhere, Saturnyne forges an alliance with a former enemy. But trust is a fickle thing. Will these new allegiances bring triumph or ruin for the mutants of Otherworld?

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

Knights Of X Paperback – November 29, 2022

by Tini Howard, Bob Quinn

The gates to Otherworld are closed — and Captain Britain has found herself trapped on the wrong side! Usurpers Merlyn and King Arthur are now in control of the Lunatic Citadel. Furies the size of Sentinels raze villages to the ground in their hunt for the "witchbreed." Cut off from Krakoa, Betsy Braddock is Otherworld's only hero — and to save her people, Betsy must recruit a round table of her own! The Knights of X gather to restore the rightful order and rescue desperate mutants — but their quest is about to get so much bigger than that. Can they locate the holy grail of mutantkind? The fate of Otherworld lies at the center of mutantkind's future. Don't miss this essential piece of the new Krakoan era! COLLECTING: Knights Of X (2022) 1-5