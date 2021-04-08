Kodansha Launches Humble Manga Bundle: Spring 2021 Anime Season

Today, Kodansha and Humble Bundle launched the Humble Manga Bundle: Spring 2021 Anime Season on Humble Bundle through April 29, 2021. While waiting for new episodes to air this Spring, anime fans can enjoy up to a whopping $930 worth of epic manga ebooks such as That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Vol. 1, Shaman King 0 Vol. 1, Eden's Zero Vol. 1 and more.

In support of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities where heartbreaking and senseless violence has been on the rise, each purchase of this bundle will support Humble's featured charity of the month, Stop AAPI Hate. In March, Humble also donated a portion of the proceeds from the Humble Burn Rubber Bundle and Humble Software Bundle: Biggest Graphics Ever to the coalition. Stop AAPI Hate is a national coalition aimed at addressing anti-Asian discrimination amid the pandemic, founded by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action, and San Francisco State University's Asian American Studies Department. Find out more on how to help here.

The full list of manga titles and tiers is below:

Pay $1 to Unlock!

Eden's Zero Vol 1

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Vol 1

To Your Eternity Vol 1

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Vol 1

Tokyo Revengers Vol 1

Pay $10 or More to also Unlock!

Eden's Zero Vols 2-3

Farewell, My Dear Cramer Vol 1-3

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Vols 2-3

To Your Eternity Vols 2-3

Shaman King 0 Vol. 1

The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Vol. 1

Pay $18 or More to also Unlock!

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Vols 2-3

Eden's Zero Vols 4-6

Farewell, My Dear Cramer Vols 4-6

Shaman King 0 Vol. 2

The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Vol. 2

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Vols 4-6

To Your Eternity Vols 4-6

Tokyo Revengers Vols 2-3

Pay $25 or More to also Unlock!

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Vols. 4-5

Eden's Zero Vols. 7-10

Farewell, My Dear Cramer Vols 7-13

That Time I Got Reincarnated (Again!) as a Workaholic Slime Vols 1-2

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Vols. 7-10

The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days Vols 1-2

The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Vols. 3-4

To Your Eternity Vols 7-10

Pay $30 or More to also Unlock!

The Seven Deadly Sins Vol 1-24