The Krakoan Age Was Never Going To Last, Official (X-Men #35 Spoilers)

The Krakoan Age was never going to last, and that's official according to Kafka in today's X-Men #35 or Uncanny X-Men #700

Article Summary The Krakoan Age ends with a definitive conclusion in X-Men #35.

Marvel provides a reasoned explanation for the Krakoan Age's closure.

Krakoa's sustainable growth explored in a fifteen-year time jump.

X-Men #35 is a pivotal issue marking a shift for mutantkind's future.

It's going to be hard for some X-Men fans to let go. I know I am one of them. But the Krakoan Age is coming to an end, and with the time jump, Marvel Comics has placed it in a sealed coffin. There is no going back. But Marvel Comics knows how hard older fans hold on to a previous state of storytelling when the comic book moves on. Amazing Spider-Man fans still hold on to the Peter Parker/Mary Jane marriage – well, some of them do. And can't see why Spider-Man can't just go back to that. Well, to looks like Marvel is bearing this in mind this time. And giving an actual reason as to why things are changing. As a time-jumped Krakoa puts the last five years into context…

The X-Men, the mutants, with their battles and their politics and their throuples, were burning Krakoa out. If they'd kept up, Krakoa would have been gone anyway. Instead, in the White Hot Room, they have had fifteen years of sustainable, low impact growth. So, you know. If the Krakoan Age had continued like some (like me) wanted? Krakoa would have burnt out, Orchis or no Orchis.

And the return to Earth for the Krakoan mutants, is more like a theme park set in the past. To see what was…but also that the Krskoan mutants have moved on. They have found a new way to be. And it's all a bit hippy.

Too hippy for some, anyway. Someone just had to mention the Apocalypse in the room, did they not?

Yeah, the X-Men, Earth or Krakoan, are not going quietly. Expect plenty more X-Men #35 coverage today!

