X-Men Get A Time Jump, No Going Back For Krakoa (X-Men #35 Spoilers)

X-Men get a time jump in X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700. There's no going back for Krakoa or for Kafka now without betraying everything.

Article Summary X-Men #35 marks the end of the Krakoan Age with a significant time jump of 15 years.

Kafka, a character introduced in 2020, has matured, symbolizing irreversible changes.

Key moments from the mutants' unseen Krakoan Age in the White Hot Room are highlighted.

Marvel solidifies that there's no turning back time for Krakoa or its inhabitants.

Today sees the publication of X-Men #35, or Uncanny X-Men #700 from Marvel Comics. The end of the Krakoan Age and the beginning of From The Ashes. It is a change that some are going to find hard to take and will be wanting to equivocate a way back. But Marvel Comics has chosen to make it impossible to do so without betraying the characters. Especially this one.

Kafka first appeared in Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost back in 2020 from Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman.

He then popped up again in the background of various Krakoan Age titles, as they moved from Krakoa to the White Hot Room after the ORchis assault on the Hellfire Gala.

Even changing colour. This was explained in Immortal X-Men when he was finally named…

…and got something to say.

Extreme emotional reaction saw a colour change.

Though he'd started to get a handle on that. Even with the tubers.

But he was there to ask the question about going home.

In today's X-Men #35, Krakoa from the White Hot Room returns. It's a bit bigger than when it left.

And we meet Kafka again. Who is also a bit bigger.

Kafka is all grown up. Because it has been some time since we last saw him.

Fifteen years. Even with all those tubers.

And that goes for all the mutants living in their version of Krakoa in the White Hot Room.

While the battle with Orchis and Dominion was going down… they had their own Krakoan Age that we didn't get to see.

And they obeyed the laws of Krakoa. Especially that one about "Make More Mutants"…

And now it's time for one last goodbye…

Before those who choose to go away forever. We may get more stories set during those fifteen years, and we may get some after those fifteen years, but what we are not going to get is the clock turned back. Krakoa… is gone. And Kafka has moved on.

I guess there may be quite a few others who feel that way. But it's a big change for all.

It's Australia all over again. Expect plenty more X-Men #35 coverage today!

