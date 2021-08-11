Krakoan Days And Nights – A Return To The Hellfire Gala (Spoilers)

Just a couple of Krakoan comic books today, X-Force #22 and the final issue of Children Of The Atom #5 which sees the young team go up against the Hordeculture, over a Krakoan floral expo heist.

It is an important note for the Krakoan X-Men books that vegetation plays such an important role, with the Hordeculture as octagenarian botanists with mutant issues.

While over in today's X-Force, the control of vegetation is the Beast and Sage's central concern. And while picking his nails may be revolting, Hank McCoy has something worse planned regarding the floral society he lives in.

Experimenting on Black Tom Cassidy? The mutant who can manipulate, bond with, and project energy through plant life, including his wooden staff, and who we haven't seen for several years since Deadpool? As The Beast moves further into mad scientist tropes. Are the Krakoans worthy of the worship they receive by some?

Though in Children Of The Atom, it does enable Carmen – Gimmick – to meet Storm during the Hellfire Gala, moments of being crown Regent of Sol.

Which means I may have to add a few more panels to the most recent Hellfire Gala timeline…

Especially with an appearance of Mystique, with the undercurrent threat that she is burning Krakoa down for not having revived Destiny, and may be responsible for taking and burning the Marauder ship in order to get the Shi'Ar logic crystals, that she may indeed have been responsible for having been donated at the Gala.

Yes, that Marauder ship. But among the action and the parties, Children Of The Atom has another take on Krakoa from Carmen's father. And not the stereotypical bigotry that may have earlier been teased.

While Buddy Bartholemhew, Cyclops Lass, reappraises their role in mutant appropriation, not just the designation but individual X-Men identities, which has kinda been hanging over the whole book once the not-mutants aspect came to light. New names all round?

Everybody happy? As long as Hank McCoy doesn't start experimenting on Carmen, I guess..

CHILDREN OF ATOM #6

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210640

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva

NO ONE LIKES GOODBYES!

• The Hellfire Gala is here! A.K.A. the most important party of the YEAR!

• The truth finally comes out for the COTA kids.

• Plus: A heartbreaking goodbye…maybe, forever?

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 11, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-FORCE #22

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210649

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara

FATAL FLORA! The material makeup of MAN-SLAUGHTER has been used to infect and control an army of unwilling agents! Can X-FORCE get to the root of the problem before DR. BLOODROOT kills again?

Parental Advisory In Shops: Aug 11, 2021 SRP: $3.99