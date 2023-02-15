Kraven The Hunter Gets A New Wakandan Origin From Marvel (Spoilers) Kraven The Hunter was created in the sixties, then revived in the eighties, but now his origin goes back to the nineteen twenties and Wakanda.

Kraven the Hunter, also known as Sergei Kravinoff was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #15 in 1964 as a Russian game hunter, hunting Spider-Man and others for reasons of sport and prey. He was killed off in the 1987 storyline by J. M. DeMatteis, Mike Zeck, and Bob McLeod, Kraven's Last Hunt, though he has returned since. He was retconned to be a Russian immigrant, the son of an aristocrat who fled to the United States with his family in 1917 after the Russian Revolution. And in today's Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt, JM DeMatteis is revisiting that origin.

As part of The Last Hunt, Kraven shot Spider-Man with a drug and buried him alive. Two weeks later, Spider-Man escapes from his grave, and Kraven commits suicide. Now that ritual is revisited. As we learn of Aja Orisha of Wakanda, one of the Balu-Aye mystical priests, who underwent a similar ritual.

Aja Orisha leaves Wakanda, seeking her own journey, and ends up in New York in 1921, where she falls in love and has a child.

And it is then that Aja Orisha meets the Russian Revolution refugee Sergei Kravinoff.

And together they raise her child, Takhar.

And it is Aja Orisha that gives Kraven the love of the hunt, and the skills he develops that turn him into Kraven The Hunter.

And it is she that forces Sergei to undergo the same ritual that she underwent…

…and a version of the ritual that he would one day force on Spider-Man.

While Takhar became Gregor Kravinoff , previously seen as an old servant and friend of Kraven, and who raised Kraven's actual son Vladimir Kravinoff since childhood, and who assisted Vladimir when he became the Grim Hunter, later murdered by Spider-Man clone, Kaine.

So Gregor Kravinoff gets a new origin as well as Kraven The Hunter…

