Kristen Koerner Simon Joins IDW As Graphic Novel Group Editor

Kristen Koerner Simon has been hired by IDW as their new Group Editor for Graphic Novel Series & Foreign Acquisitions. She stated that the new position involves working closely with the entire editorial staff (for both original and licensed series), freelance creators and both freelance and in-house production departments to develop a dynamic slate of collected edition books, original graphic novels and special projects for multiple sales channels and audiences. And responsible for leading IDW Publishing's Collections and Graphic Novels group, managing a team of editors who are responsible for the strategic planning and production of IDW's trade paperback and hardcover collection publishing program, in addition to acquiring and editing foreign language titles and original graphic novels. Additionally, she is responsible for developing and managing packaging and content for titles; managing cultivation and entry of book information into various data sites, and working with clients and partners to identify and meet specific publishing goals and act as a focal point for bringing in new titles.

This comes after a long career in and around comic books Previously Kristen Koerner Simon was Editor In Chief at Netmarble F&C for the last year, expanding their novels, webtoons and comic book division in the US.

Before that, Kristen Koerner Simon was Senior Event Coordinator and then Managing Editor at Com2us Corporation overseeing editorial activities for the Summoners War comics, novel, motion comics and website, as well as managing their appearances at WonderCon, San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con.

She was also Director of Content at Atomic Crush, working on programming and panelling at pop culture conventions in Los Angeles, Chicago and West Palm Beach. She was also Event Manager at Skybound Entertainment working on events for Summoners War, The Walking Dead and more.

Kristen Koerner Simon was also Director Of Programming for MAD Event Management, STEM/STEAM Programs Manager for the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, creating events to educate young girls about the comic book industry, the film and entertainment industry, animation, and video games. Going back further, she was Creative Director of Comics Pipeline, Editor and Writer at Silverline Books, EIC of Jim Valentino's imprint ShadowLine at Image Comics where she wrote Bruce: The Little Blue Spruce and I Hate Gallant Girl, and was previously editor for Small Gods, published at Image Comics.