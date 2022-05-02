Kult Cable With Jack Black/H09909 Dropped From Free Comic Book Day

Well, that was rather sudden. Free Comic Book Day is this Saturday but there has been a last-minute change to the availability of one of the books. Diamond Comic Distributors has informed retailers that Kult Cable #1 Featuring Jack Black, a Free Comic Book Day title featuring short stories created by Jean Lebrun of the hip hop group H09909 has been cancelled. No reason has been given, nor what was with the appearance – or now, non-appearance – of Jack Black. The comic is still featured on Free Comic Book Day publicity, and lists of titles available, but it just… won't be. Here's a look at what was once meant to be.

