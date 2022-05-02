Kult Cable With Jack Black/H09909 Dropped From Free Comic Book Day
Well, that was rather sudden. Free Comic Book Day is this Saturday but there has been a last-minute change to the availability of one of the books. Diamond Comic Distributors has informed retailers that Kult Cable #1 Featuring Jack Black, a Free Comic Book Day title featuring short stories created by Jean Lebrun of the hip hop group H09909 has been cancelled. No reason has been given, nor what was with the appearance – or now, non-appearance – of Jack Black. The comic is still featured on Free Comic Book Day publicity, and lists of titles available, but it just… won't be. Here's a look at what was once meant to be.
FCBD 2022 KULT CABLE #1 FEAT JACK BLACK (Net) (MR)
BEHEMOTH COMICS
(W) Kevin Roditeli, Clay Adams (A) Victor Santos (CA) Ryan Browne
Featuring a guest appearance from the man, the myth, the legend – Jack Black!
Kult Cable is a series of comedic sketches created by Jean Lebrun, AKA 1/2 of hip-hop group Ho99o9. All characters are fictional, all scenarios are satire. It is based on modern life, which is intrinsically offensive. Guest stars abound as this issue brings in the legend himself, Jack Black!
Exclusive Original Material
Rating: Teen (or Teen+)
Here's the list of books that are still coming through Diamond Comic Distributors for Free Comic Book Day.
Free Comic Book Day All Ages Titles
|Publisher
|Title
|American Mythology
|The Three Stooges FCBD Celebration
|BOOM! Studios
|Hollow Preview
|Dark Horse Comics
|Avatar: The Last Airbender/ Legend of Korra
|Fantagraphics Books
|Disney Masters Donald Duck & Co. Special
|Gemstone Publishing
|The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Comics
|Graphix/ Scholastic
|Dav Pilkey's Dog Man & Friends Super Comic Teaser
|Graphix/ Scholastic
|Realm of the Blue Mist (The Rema Chronicles #1)
|IDW Publishing
|Sonic The Hedgehog FCBD 2022 Special
|Oni Press
|Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1
|Papercutz Graphic Novels
|Fuzzy Baseball: Greatest Hits
|Random House Children's Books
|Max Meow: Cat on the Street Comic Spectacular
|Red 5 Comics
|Carriers/ Beorn/ Dragon Whisperer
|Titan Comics
|Doctor Who
|TOKYOPOP
|The Guardian of Fukushima
|VIZ Media
|Pokémon Journeys/Pokémon Adventures: XY
|Yen Press
|Enemies
Free Comic Book Day Teen Titles
|Publisher
|Title
|AfterShock Comics
|Bunny Mask Tales
|Archie Comics
|The Best Archie Comic Ever #0
|AWA Studios
|Primos #1
|BOOM! Studios
|25 Years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer
|Dark Horse Comics
|Stranger Things/ Resident Alien
|Dynamite Entertainment
|Red Sonja Marvel Feature Stories
|Epicenter Comics
|Tex: In the Land of Seminoles
|Humanoids
|The Incal Universe
|IDW Publishing
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles FCBD Special
|Image Comics
|Clementine #1
|Kodansha
|Wandance & Blackguard Double Feature
|Lev Gleason Publications
|Equilibrium
|Marvel
|Avengers/ X-Men #1
|Marvel
|Marvel Voices #1
|Marvel
|Spider-Man/ Venom #1
|Penguin Young Readers
|Neverlanders
|Rebellion Publishing
|Best of 2000AD #0
|Scout Comics
|The Electric Black Children of Caine #0
|Source Point Press
|The Winchester Mystery House: 100 Year Curse
|Ten Speed Press
|It Won't Always Be Like This
|Ten Ton Press
|10 Ton Tales
|Titan Comics
|Bloodborne
|UDON Entertainment
|Street Fighter Masters: Blanka
|Valiant Entertainment
|The Year of Valiant 2022 FCBD Special
|VIZ Media
|Kaiju No. 8/ Sakamoto Days
Free Comic Book Day Mature Titles
|Publisher
|Title
|ABLAZE
|Trese
|Image Comics
|Bone Orchard Mythos Prelude
|Mad Cave Studios
|Nottingham FCBD Special
|Vault Comics
|Barbaric #1 FCBD Edition