Kult Cable With Jack Black/H09909 Dropped From Free Comic Book Day

Well, that was rather sudden. Free Comic Book Day is this Saturday but there has been a last-minute change to the availability of one of the books. Diamond Comic Distributors has informed retailers that Kult Cable #1 Featuring Jack Black, a Free Comic Book Day title featuring short stories created by Jean Lebrun of the hip hop group H09909 has been cancelled. No reason has been given, nor what was with the appearance – or now, non-appearance – of Jack Black. The comic is still featured on Free Comic Book Day publicity, and lists of titles available, but it just… won't be. Here's a look at what was once meant to be.

FCBD 2022 KULT CABLE #1 FEAT JACK BLACK (Net) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Kevin Roditeli, Clay Adams (A) Victor Santos (CA) Ryan Browne

Featuring a guest appearance from the man, the myth, the legend – Jack Black!

Kult Cable is a series of comedic sketches created by Jean Lebrun, AKA 1/2 of hip-hop group Ho99o9. All characters are fictional, all scenarios are satire. It is based on modern life, which is intrinsically offensive. Guest stars abound as this issue brings in the legend himself, Jack Black!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

Here's the list of books that are still coming through Diamond Comic Distributors for Free Comic Book Day.

