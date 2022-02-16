George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies

Last year, after the news caner and his decision not to undergo treatment, there were calls from across the industry for DC Comics and Marvel Comics to put differences aside and republish the classic JLA/Avengers crossover by George Pérez and Kurt Busiek. There was also a widely shared Bleeding Cool petition from people committing to purchase the book if DC and Marvel chose to put it back into print. And now, in conjunction with the creator charity the Hero Initiative, that is just what is happening, a new limited-edition reprint of the book.

Only 7000 copies of the book will be published by the Hero Initiative and it is likely they will sell rather quickly. The revenue raised will go toward the charity dedicated to helping comic book creators in medical or financial need. JLA/Avengers will be available in March from participating comic book stores and will be distributed via Diamond Comic Distributors. This 288-page full color, softbound volume features the original 2003 four-issue co-publishing venture between DC and Marvel, written by Kurt Busiek with art by George Pérez. The book carries a retail price of $29.99 and is limited to 7000 copies. I get the feeling it may be rather quickly allocated. The previous printing of the volume sells for $400 on Amazon and a copy of the trade paperback recently sold for $200 on eBay. This new collection also features 64 pages of companion content and will reprint introductions by original Avengers writer/editor Stan Lee and Justice League of America editor Julius Schwartz. A bonus in the Hero Initiative edition is a new afterword by Kurt Busiek. George Pérez is a founding member of Hero Initiative's board of directors and has served as chair of its Disbursement Committee.

The Hero Initiative is the first-ever federally chartered not-for-profit corporation dedicated strictly to helping comic book creators in need. Hero creates a financial safety net for yesterday's creators who may need emergency medical aid, financial support for essentials of life, and an avenue back into paying work.