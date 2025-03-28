Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: lake como, zoe thorogood

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Shows Off Its Portfolio Of Guests

Lake Como Comic Art Festival shows off its Portfolio of Guests with J Scott Campbell, Zoe Thorogood, John J Muth, Becky Cloonan and more

Article Summary Discover the exclusive Lake Como Comic Art Festival on scenic Italian shores this May.

Meet renowned artists like J. Scott Campbell, John Romita Jr, and Tula Lotay.

Choose from various ticket options, including VIP access with original sketches.

Secure your spot by March 31 for a special festival portfolio of artist prints.

Bleeding Cool has talked about the Lake Como Comic Art Festival, held in Italy every year on the lake, designed to be a high-cost entry ticket for art buyers, with premium comic book artist talent rather than writers and a capped attendance of just one thousand people, which allows much more one-on-one. And those who get the two-day, all-access or VIP tickets for the 16th to the 18th of May get the Lake Como Comic Art Festival portfolio featuring prints from a number of the guests and a collectable in its own right. As long as they buy their ticket by the 31st of March in three days… Here is a brief look ahead at what it will contain.

This year's guests are currently J. Scott Campbell, John Romita Jr, Tula Lotay, Jon J. Muth, Rose Besch, Adi Granov, Alex Maleev, Babs Tarr, Becky Cloonan, Carla Cohen, Darick Robertson, Dave McKean, David Mack, Elena Casagrande, Enrico Marini, Enrique Breccia, Esad Ribic, Federico Vicentini, Frank Cho, Frank Quitely, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Giorgio Comolo, Guillem March, Humberto Ramos, Ivan Bigarella, Jeff Dekal, Jock, Joe Quinones, Jordi Bernet, Kevin Nowlan, Lee Garbett, Liam Sharp, Lucio Parillo, M.K. Perker, Mahmud Asrar, Marco Rudy, Mario Foccillo, Mark Raats, Martin Simmonds, Mike Perkins, Mirka Andolfo, Olivier Vatine, Paco Diaz, Pasqual Ferry, Pepe Larraz, Pepe Moreno, Pepe Valencia, Pierangelo Boog, Rachta Lin, Rafa Sandoval, Riccardo Federici, Simone Bianchi, Stan Sakai, Sylvain Repos, Tanya Lehoux, Thomas Yeates, Tomm Coker, Travis Charest, Warren Louw, Werther Dell'Edera, Yannick Corboz, and Zoe Thorogood.

The tickets available are:

2-Day Festival Pass € 390 – Entry to All Workshops & Panels, 2025 Lake Como Fine Art Portfolio

The All-Access Pass € 595 – The complete festival package, including our exclusive Opening Night Reception with Festival Artists, 2025 Lake Como Fine Art Portfolio

The VIP Experience € 795 – Exclusive VIP access for art collectors and fans—includes 1 original sketch by Alex Ross or Bill Sienkiewicz, only 75 available.

Day Pass: Saturday € 195 for one day of the festival, Artist's Hall. Access to Workshops & Panels

Day Pass: Sunday € 195 for one day of the festival. Access to the Artist's Hall. Access to Workshops & Panels

