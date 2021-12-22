Larry Hama to Revisit Wolverine Run Again with Patch Mini in March

Larry Hama will write a new five-issue mini-series set before his classic Wolverine run, following doing just that as part of the ongoing X-Men: Legends comic. Comicbook.com had the EX-X-XCLUSIVE announcement on Tuesday, which we can only assume they won by trading Marvel tips on the latest McDonalds chicken nugget news, as is their purview. Andrea Di Vito will provide art for Wolverine: Patch, a five-issue mini-series that takes place in Madripoor. They also have a brief interview at the link where they still didn't manage to come up with any interesting questions. Nick Fury will be in the book too, but don't worry, they forgot to bring any cigars along during this classic adventure set in the past when they both smoked them like chimneys, we're sure.

Check out the solicit and an unlettered preview below.

WOLVERINE: PATCH #1 (OF 5) LARRY HAMA (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW RETURN TO MADRIPOOR WITH THE MAN CALLED PATCH! ALL-NEW action, intrigue and espionage awaits you as legendary creator Larry Hama returns with a story set before his original run on WOLVERINE! The mutant known as LOGAN has made a name for himself on the mysterious island of MADRIPOOR, where the locals know him as PATCH. From their haunt at the PRINCESS BAR, what starts as a simple recon mission lands PATCH and ARCHIE knee-deep in a paramilitary struggle that will surface some SURPRISE REVELATIONS and characters! And is that NICK FURY, DIRECTOR OF S.H.I.E.L.D.? Yes, two patches for the price of one! A must-have for long-standing readers, and a welcome entry point for new readers of WOLVERINE!