Last Red Windows Out Of Wichita in Dstlry February 2025 Solicits

Through Red Windows by Ram V & Joelle Jones and Last Flight Out Of Wichita by B. Clay Moore & Mack Chater in Dstlry February 2025 solicits

Article Summary Explore thrilling new horror with "Through Red Windows" by Ram V and Joelle Jones, launching February 2025.

Dive into the modern noir "Last Flight Out Of Wichita" by B. Clay Moore and Mack Chater, set in 1977 America.

Experience the supernatural action in "Missionary" #3 from Ryan Stegman and Jason Howard.

Uncover sci-fi wonders with "Life", "Big Burn", and "Time Waits" in hardcovers from DSTLRY Media.

THROUGH RED WINDOWS #1 CVR A JONES (RES) (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

DEC240975

DEC240976 – THROUGH RED WINDOWS #1 CVR B JONES (RES) (MR)

DEC240977 – THROUGH RED WINDOWS #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LOTAY VAR (RES) (M

DEC240978 – THROUGH RED WINDOWS #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV CONNELLY VAR (RES)

DEC240979 – THROUGH RED WINDOWS #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA VAR (R

(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Jo?lle Jones

One of the hottest writers in comics, Ram V (The One Hand, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr), teams up with artist extraordinaire Jo lle Jones (Catwoman, Lady Killer) to tell a modern horror story that will leave you guessing until the bitter end!

When ailing plutocrat Harlan Roderick invites his young protégé Athul Laal to live at Roderick Place in downtown Manhattan, what Athul believes to be his first step into the inner circle of the world's elite soon turns into a living nightmare. Athul discovers that Harlan and his illness are inextricably connected to the high-rise, where secrets and monsters from both Harlan and Athul's own lives lie behind each door.

THROUGH RED WINDOWS is a grim thriller with overtones of gothic horror, loosely inspired by Poe but with a very modern twist. Not for the faint of heart!

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of WALL STREET, SUCCESSION, THE GAME, and CHANNEL ZERO.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

LAST FLIGHT OUT OF WICHITA #1 CVR A CHATER (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

DEC240980

DEC240981 – LAST FLIGHT OUT OF WICHITA #1 CVR B CHATER (MR)

DEC240982 – LAST FLIGHT OUT OF WICHITA #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)

DEC240983 – LAST FLIGHT OUT OF WICHITA #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) B. Clay Moore (A / CA) Mack Chater

BRAND-NEW DSTLRY DEBUT from B. Clay Moore (Hawaiian Dick, Battle Hymn) and Mack Chater (Briggs Land).

Two Vietnam vets in the heart of a depressed 1977 America make a bad decision in an effort to make ends meet and find themselves in the middle of mob double-crosses and the ensuing violent fallout. Soon, the full force of Kansas City's organized crime-including the city's "black mafia," the infamous Purple Capsule Gang-turns to Wichita looking for two desperate men, their money, and a few pounds of flesh. LAST FLIGHT OUT OF WICHITA is a thoroughly modern take on seventies noir, swinging from Las Vegas to Wichita and beyond.

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of FARGO, IN COLD BLOOD, and NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

MISSIONARY #3 CVR A HOWARD (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

DEC240984

DEC240985 – MISSIONARY #3 CVR B STEGMAN (MR)

DEC240986 – MISSIONARY #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)

DEC240987 – MISSIONARY #3 CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Ryan Stegman (A / CA) Jason Howard

Writer Ryan Stegman (Venom, Superior Spider-Man, X-Men, Vanish) and artist Jason Howard (Batman, Trees, Big Girls, The Astounding Wolf-Man) are back with another issue of THE MISSIONARY, a horror comic for the ages!

Bryce and Uvydus must put their differences aside to confront the catastrophic fallout from Celestidius' assault on Satan. A rift has opened in the desert, releasing the horrors of Hell onto Earth. With the clock ticking and civilization hanging in the balance, will Bryce and Uvydus truly work together, or will their conflict lead to Earth's destruction?

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of PREACHER, CHAINSAW MAN and THE EXORCIST.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

LIFE #5 CVR A ZEZELJ (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

DEC240988

DEC240989 – LIFE #5 CVR B (MR)

DEC240990 – LIFE #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Stephanie Phillips, Brian Azzarello (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Danijel Zezelj

THE HIT SCI-FI series from DSTLRY continues!

Writers Brian Azzarello (THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER, 100 Bullets) and Stephanie Phillips (Grim, Harley Quinn) team up with artist Danijel Zezelj (Nostalgia) and colorist Lee Loughridge (SOMNA, GONE) to create a masterfully crafted flip book, housing two enthralling stories in one!

In the penultimate issue of the hit series, after Queen Jesus reveals her dark plans, a vicious firefight between the Pros and the Cons brings them all to the brink. But when one side of the conflict can't die, what chance do Jax and her crew really have?

Each issue of "LIFE" is a flip book, housing one story from two different points of view. A prison break and a heist both offer interlocking narratives, creating an immersive experience that will challenge your perceptions of justice while begging the immortal question, "Who really wants to live forever?"

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of ALIENS, OCEAN'S ELEVEN, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

BIG BURN HC

BIG BURN HC DM EXC VAR

DSTLRY MEDIA

JUN247861

(W) Joe Henderson (A / CA) Lee Garbett

NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL DEBUT from the Eisner-nominated creative team of Skyward!

Owen and Carlie are the Bonnie and Clyde of the 21st century-a smooth, slick duo who pull off impossible heists and have the time of their lives doing it. But when justice finally catches up to them, they think it's all over. Until the Devil himself offers them a deal-their freedom for their very SOULS. But they soon find that without their souls, their love is missing too. So they set out to recruit a crew of the damned for the ultimate heist: break into Hell and steal their souls back.

Joe Henderson (Skyward, Shadecraft, Netflix's Lucifer) and Lee Garbett (Skyward, Loki, Uncanny Spider-Man) invite you on a thrilling journey to a Hell you've never seen before. A place perfectly designed to give people hope, so that the devil can torture them with it when he takes it away. Again and again. That's right, Hell is a CASINO. And even with the greatest team of thieves, the house always wins.

For fans of OCEANS 11, INCEPTION, LUCIFER, and OUT OF SIGHT.

The Mass Market Hardcover features the complete three-issue series. Cover art not final.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

TIME WAITS HC

DSTLRY MEDIA

JUL247634

(W) Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers (A / CA) Marcus To

Join Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers, and Marcus To for a sci-fi adventure that defies expectation and time itself!

Meet Blue, a man trapped in the past, which is our present. Sent back in time for a mission he could not bring himself to complete, former soldier Blue builds a life with Grace, the sheriff of a small rural town. The pair build a foundation of happiness on a history of bloodshed, far away from the trigger-happy corporate overlords that used Blue as a human gun.

After ten years together, Blue and Grace are on the cusp of taking the next step in their relationship: adoption. Before Grace can fully convince Blue to expand their family, the future comes calling. The overlords want their first deserter and to complete the mission Blue could not. They have one simple rule: kill anyone who stands in their way.

For fans of DEJA VU, A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE, and LOOPER.

The Mass Market Hardcover features the complete three-issue series. Cover art not final.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

TIME WAITS HC DM EXC VAR

The Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover features the complete three-issue series, plus a different cover, more interior pages featuring backmatter and a cover gallery, and a tip-in plate. Will be printed to order, so don't miss out.

