La Quimera Drops New Gameplay Trailer With Release Date

La Quimera has a brand new gameplay trailer out today, as well as work on the release date, as the game comes out later this month

Article Summary La Quimera's new trailer reveals intense dystopian gameplay in future Latin America, launching soon on Steam.

Play solo or co-op, using advanced weaponry and tech as a PMC operative in varied environments.

Customize exoskeletons, select weapons, and coordinate tactics for engaging story-driven battles.

Face unpredictable robotic foes with unique tactics, guided by a tactical AI assistant in battle and exploration.

Indie game developer and publisher Reburn have released a new trailer for their new FPR game La Quimera, along with the news of the game's release date. First off, this new gameplay trailer will give you an idea of how the action will go as you're fighting in a dystopian future set in Latin America. As for the release, the game will be out on PC via Steam on April 25. Those who want to try the game in advance can do so later this week, as they're holding a 24-hour Closed Beta on April 12, which you can sign up for on Steam.

Year 2064. The majority of nation-states have become extinct. A series of natural and human-caused catastrophes in the 2030s and 2040s triggered the collapse of global systems, led to the fragmentation of human communities. The political entities in this new world are microstates and, even amidst the current inter-state and corporate conflicts, typically see no point in maintaining their own armies, having to rely on mercenary forces — the "golden age" of private military companies, so-called PMCs, has arrived. As PMC operatives, you'll take on an intense, high-risk campaign in a dystopian world of future Latin America across a breathtaking megalopolis and lush jungle, combining highly advanced weaponry and technology battling against rival factions.

It is an engaging story-driven atmospheric shooter experience regardless of whether you play alone or as a part of a cooperating team. Team up with fellow mercenaries to coordinate tactics, combine firepower with combat abilities, and share resources. Acquiring the right tools is crucial in this unforgiving world. Choose from a selection of distinct weapons. Customize your exoskeleton with a range of parts. Every weapon, ability, exoskeleton will allow you to craft the perfect combination for desired play style and enemy type.

Face off against factions in intense battles, each with their own specifics – lightly armed charging bandits, stealthy long-range sharpshooters or heavy shielded and armed elite fighters. With resistance to conventional weapons, and their ability to fly, crawl on ceilings, and scale walls makes these robotic foes tough, unpredictable and deadly. Some of the more advanced military models require you to discover unique tactics to bring them down for good. A personal combat AI assistant will guide you with tactical information in danger, and serve as a guide in the quieter locations.

