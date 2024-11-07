Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Echoes, omnibus

Late: Batman '89: Echoes #5 And #6 Get Later

Late: Batman '89: Echoes #5 and #6 get later and they are not alone... here is a look at some late DC comic books, big and small.

Article Summary Batman '89: Echoes #5 delayed to December, #6 moved to February 2025.

Other DC Comics like Batman: Full Moon #3 and Constantine also face scheduling changes.

Major titles postponed for 2025, including Justice Buster and The Flash by Mark Waid Omnibus.

Good news: Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Four hits stores next week!

Batman '89: Echoes #5, was originally solicited for the 23rd of July was delayed to the 23rd of October. Obviously, it didn't come out then. It now has a new on-sale date of the 18th of December. While Batman '89: Echoes #6 has also been delayed from the 24th of September and then to the 18th of December, is now scheduled for the 12th of February 2025. Hey, you've waited 35 years for this comic, you can wait a little longer.

Batman: Full Moon #3 is just a week late, from the 18th of December to the 25th. Hardly worth mentioning but in for a penny… or for 499 pennies. Other delays worth of note from DC Comics include:

The Nice House by the Sea #5 from the 27th of November to the 25th of December

Batman: Off-World #6 from the 27th of August to the 25th of December

John Constantine: Hellblazer: Dead in America #11 from the 20th of November to the 25th of December

DC Horror Presents #2 which was scheduled for the 27th of November is now out on the 4th of December.

While for the big books, I understand that the resources now needed for the reprint of the pulped DC Versus Marvel Amalgam Omnibus to get it out for Christmas mean that a number of bigger books have seen their scheduled tip into next year.

Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 4 SC from the 1st of October to the 11th of March 2025

Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 6 HC from the 19th of November to the 11th of March 2024.

The Flash by Mark Waid Omnibus Vol. 2 HC which should have been out on the 22nd of October, is now scheduled for the 4th of February 2025.

Absolute Mister Miracle by Tom King and Mitch Gerads planned for the 5th of November is now for the 28th of January 2025.

Robin: Son of Batman by Patrick Gleason: The Deluxe Edition HC which was for the 5th of November is now for the 17th of December.

JSA Compendium One SC scheduled for the 5th of November will now be out on the 26th.Aquaman by Peter David Omnibus HC scheduled for the 8th of October is now out on the 3rd of December.

Catwoman Vol. 4: Nine Lives which should have been out on the 15th of October, is now scheduled for the 3rd of December.

And good news, Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Four which should have been out in the 3rd of September will be in stores next week, the 12th of November.

BATMAN 89 ECHOES #5 (OF 6) CVR A JOE QUINONES Previously FOCd on 9/2/24

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones

BATMAN'S IDENTITY AT RISK IN ARKHAM ASYLUM! All hell breaks loose at Arkham Asylum, but will Batman be able to get a handle on the chaos, or will his identity finally be uncovered?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

BATMAN 89 ECHOES #6 (OF 6) CVR A JOE QUINONES & PAOLO RIVRA

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones, Paolo Rivera

THERE'S NO CURE FOR TERROR! Gotham is in the grip of a citywide panic attack, and only Batman can stop the Scarecrow's viral fear formula from falling into enemy hands. Meanwhile, Harley Quinn makes her ACN television debut…by taking station management hostage! New friends, new foes, and old flames collide as Bruce Wayne reclaims his cape and cowl–with a vengeance!–in the epic finale of Batman '89: Echoes. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

