Late Marvel Comics, From Black Panther to Thor to Non-Stop Spider-Man

Bleeding Cool often keeps an eye on late comic books, but the current Marvel list is rather more extensive than usual. Why? Well, Bleeding Cool understand that healthcare issues – especially outside the US and UK without high vaccine levels – can be an issue, regarding the coronavirus, Bleeding Cool is aware that across the board, pencillers, inkers, colourists and letterers have been affected, as well as postal services, leading to delays in production. Or creators could just a) be late b) be on time but editorial thought they'd be early c) production just picked a date out of the air and crossed their fingers. All in all, there are many reasons for comic book lateness, though the first couple are curious.

The second printing of Silk #1, for example, shouldn't have been late. It's a second printing. But it has now slipped from April to the 19th of May, as has the tiered sketch variant. There's a little slippage for Demon Days #1 third printing coming on the 26th of May but at least that stays in the same month.

Black Panther #25, the big finale, gets later and later. Originally solicited for June 2020, before a certain pandemic and shutdown kicked in. Delayed far more than other comparable titles, it was then resolicited for the 28th of April, as the end of Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on the book. It was then delayed again until the 13th of May. And now slipping again, rescheduled for the 26th of May. Including all the variants. Almost one year late…

Non-Stop Spider-Man continues to have the most ironic title with #3 now delayed from the original May date to the 2nd of June and #4 for the 7th of July – but Chris Bachalo did suffer severely from the virus.

Thor #15 has also slipped from June to the 14th of July

We previously reported that on-again-off-again W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1 had been rescheduled from last summer for the 26th of May, but that has slipped again for the 9th of June. Still on the schedule though…

With all these latenesses it hardly seems worth mentioning that Fantastic Four #33 has slipped a couple of weeks from the 2nd of June to the 16th of June. But Dan Slott does have a reputation to uphold. And Heroes Reborn: Magneto And The Mutant Force #1 has slipped just one week from the 19th to the 26th of May.