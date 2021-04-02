LATE: More Delays To Venom #200, X-Men #20, and Black Panther #25

LATE: Venom #35/200 was initially scheduled for the 14th of April, to follow The King In Black. It was initially delayed from the 14th of April to the 5th of May. But now it has been delayed another month until the 6th of June, two months after the previous delayed issue, Venom #34, out this week.

LATE: X-Men #20 was solicited for the 12th of May but is now scheduled for May the 26th, two months after X-Men #19.

LATE: Black Panther #25 was originally solicited for June 2020, before a certain pandemic and shutdown kicked in. Delayed far more than other comparable titles, it was then resolicited for the 28th of April, as the end of Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on the book. However, it is now even later and so is now due on the 13th of May.

Here are the new solicitations:

X-MEN #20

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210598

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SYSTEM ONLINE. Processing.

Rated T+In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $3.99 VENOM #35 200TH ISSUE

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210492

(W) Donny Cates (A) More (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

The Final Chapter in the Book of VENOM by Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman!

This is it, Venomaniacs! The landmark 200th issue starring the most sinister symbiote in the Marvel Universe arrives – and after this, NOTHING WILL BE THE SAME! From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, and a who's who of artists from the issues that tore Eddie Brock's life asunder and brought the KING IN BLACK to Earth, comes the first chapter of the rest of Venom's life. But in Knull's wake, what even remains of the Lethal Protector? Rated T+In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $9.99 BLACK PANTHER #25

MARVEL COMICS

APR201030

(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Daniel Acuna, Brian Stelfreeze (CA) Daniel Acuna

THE FINAL ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES' LANDMARK RUN! It's the end of an era for the Black Panther as renowned writer Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his Wakandan epic! Over four years, Coates has taken the Black Panther to hell and back and expanded Wakanda into the distant stars. Now, in his final issue, he brings T'Challa full circle, back to the home he left behind… and the crown he has never fully accepted. This is the story of a king who sought to be a hero, a hero who was reduced to a slave, a slave who advanced into legend…and the man who has struggled to hold up an empire in his bare hands. The journey will conclude, but the legend remains. Don't miss the close of a historic epoch in comic history! Rated T In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $5.99