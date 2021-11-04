LATE: The X+2 Weeks Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine, And Other Marvels

Claws for concern, Wolverine? There's a lot of lateness in the comic book industry right now, thanks to paper shortage, printer schedules, distribution and shipping issues and basically, too much demand, not enough supply. I understand however that recent lateness at Marvel Comics is not down to a lack of paper, but more down to editorial and creative issues. But either way, a lot of comic books are slipping down that schedule. We'd already mentioned a month delay to Sabretooth #1 but it seems everything scheduled for the 5th of January by Marvel is delayed, and more. Here are some more data points to add to the latest numbers.

X Lives Of Wolverine #1 was solicited for the 5th of January but is now scheduled for the 19th of January.

X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 was solicited for the 12th of January but is now scheduled for 26th of January.

X Lives Of Wolverine #1 was solicited for the 19th of January but is now scheduled for the 2nd of February.

X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 was solicited for the 26th of January but is now scheduled for the 9th of February.

Inferno #3 was solicited for the 24th of November but is now scheduled for the 8th of December.

Inferno #4 was solicited for the 29th of December but is now scheduled for the 5th of January

Wastelanders: Doom #1 was solicited for the 29th of December but is now scheduled for the 5th of January

Amazing Spider-Man #85 was solicited for the 5th of January but is now scheduled for the 12th of January. Amazing Spider-Man #86 was solicited for the 12th of January but is now scheduled for the 19th of January

Spider-Man: Ben Reilly #1, Defenders #5, Devil's Reign: Villains For Hire #1, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34, Strange Academy #15, Venom #4, Ka-Zar Lord Of The Savage Land #5 were solicited for the 5th of January but are now scheduled for the 19th of January

Star Wars: High Republic: Trail Of Shadows #4 was solicited for the 5th of January but is now scheduled for the 26th of January

Spider-Woman #19 and The Marvels #8 were solicited for the 12th of January but are now scheduled for the 26th of January

Alien #9 was solicited for the 5th of January, but is now scheduled for the 2nd of February, a three month gap between #8 and #9.

Fantastic Four Reckoning War Alpha was solicited for the 5th of January but is now scheduled for the 3rd of February.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2 was solicited for the 12th of January but now scheduled for the 3rd of February

More to come I am sure…