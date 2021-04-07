Latest Preparations For Hellfire Gala in Excalibur #20 & Marauders #19

It's handy that Marauders returns to the Singapore-parallel island nation of Madripoor in this week's Marauders #19, as the country plays a prominent role in the new The Falcon & The Winter Soldier TV series on Disney Plus. Even if the TV version manages not to have a single Asian inhabitant of this South-East Asian free state.

The Latest Preparations For The Hellfire Gala
Marauders #19

I mean, it avoids certain unfortunate and long-lasting tropes that the X-Men have often suffered from. But it also avoids a change to deal with those tropes.  Normally this would be the kind of thing that would obsess the X-Men-related books, but they have other things on their mind right now. And that's an upcoming party!

Excalibur #20
Excalibur #20

The Hellfire Gala! And while in Excalibur, Betsy Braddock is dealing with the fact that, now her body has reverted back to factory sessions – and is no longer Asian – all her dresses no longer fit her either.

Excalibur #20
Excalibur #20

The comic books may be playing with and occasionally unpicking all manner of Asian tropes that the TV series has avoided. But that won't get in the way of a good party. And Marauders lays out the landscape.

Marauders #19
Marauders #19

This is one of those Fastball Special-type mutant combinations they were going on about in New Mutants, right? Not so much The Five as The Three – or the Seven – or the Seven Hundred, depending on how you count Cuckoos and Multiple Men. But there's also another fun note.

Marauders #19
Marauders #19

Timely Publications was the name Marvel comics used to be known by, And, indeed, they are putting out a free Hellfire Gala-themed X-Men preview catalogue soon…

The Latest Preparations For The Hellfire Gala

HELLFIRE GALA GUIDE (BUNDLE OF 25)
MARVEL COMICS
FEB218261
(Note:  The HELLFIRE GALA guide provides exclusive first looks at the highest fashion designs Krakoa has to offer, as well as an interview with the hostess herself: Emma Frost!) In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: PI

MARAUDERS #19
MARVEL COMICS
FEB210602
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman
A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR GOOD!   As the pressure pours on in Madripoor, the Marauders prepare to pillage and plunder as a proper pirate pleases! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99

EXCALIBUR #20
MARVEL COMICS
FEB210601
(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar
THE PHANTOM MENACE! An invisible threat is loose on the island of Krakoa – unseen, unheard, undetectable by any…except Excalibur. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99

