Latest Preparations For Hellfire Gala in Excalibur #20 & Marauders #19

It's handy that Marauders returns to the Singapore-parallel island nation of Madripoor in this week's Marauders #19, as the country plays a prominent role in the new The Falcon & The Winter Soldier TV series on Disney Plus. Even if the TV version manages not to have a single Asian inhabitant of this South-East Asian free state.

I mean, it avoids certain unfortunate and long-lasting tropes that the X-Men have often suffered from. But it also avoids a change to deal with those tropes. Normally this would be the kind of thing that would obsess the X-Men-related books, but they have other things on their mind right now. And that's an upcoming party!

The Hellfire Gala! And while in Excalibur, Betsy Braddock is dealing with the fact that, now her body has reverted back to factory sessions – and is no longer Asian – all her dresses no longer fit her either.

The comic books may be playing with and occasionally unpicking all manner of Asian tropes that the TV series has avoided. But that won't get in the way of a good party. And Marauders lays out the landscape.

This is one of those Fastball Special-type mutant combinations they were going on about in New Mutants, right? Not so much The Five as The Three – or the Seven – or the Seven Hundred, depending on how you count Cuckoos and Multiple Men. But there's also another fun note.

Timely Publications was the name Marvel comics used to be known by, And, indeed, they are putting out a free Hellfire Gala-themed X-Men preview catalogue soon…

HELLFIRE GALA GUIDE (BUNDLE OF 25)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB218261

(Note: The HELLFIRE GALA guide provides exclusive first looks at the highest fashion designs Krakoa has to offer, as well as an interview with the hostess herself: Emma Frost!) In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: PI MARAUDERS #19

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210602

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR GOOD! As the pressure pours on in Madripoor, the Marauders prepare to pillage and plunder as a proper pirate pleases! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99 EXCALIBUR #20

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210601

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

THE PHANTOM MENACE! An invisible threat is loose on the island of Krakoa – unseen, unheard, undetectable by any…except Excalibur. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99