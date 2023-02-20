Lazarus Planet Does Not End With Omega – That's What Batman Is For Lazarus Planet: Omega #1 out tomorrow from DC Comics with new superpowers for old. And old for new. Time for some Dawn Of DC Spoilers.

Lazarus Planet is on a mission to launch the Dawn Of DC, with new characters or new superpowers for old supercharacters, and Lazarus Planet: Omega #1 out tomorrow by Mark Waid, Gene Luen Yang, Riccardo Federici and Billy Tan from DC Comics. Though it is probably that not all of them will stick it out beyond Lazarus Planet. Power Girl's telepathy? Sure.

But Damian Wayne's heat vision? Not a chance. At least The Spectre gets a red button reset.

But exactly why everyone is supering up with the Lazarus juice? Well, that gets more nuance too.

And if you're not entirely sure what is going on when you read this…

…take solace that some of the characters feel the same way. Or at least Damian Wayne does. There are loose ends aplenty…

… characters who have yet to have their own changes revealed, or the reasons for it explained, and magic making The Captain always change forms when he says the word Shazam…

With Dreamer establishing her place in the Dawn Of DC with a little help from Fate's helmet. And as for Lazarus Planet being an Omega issue? Turns out that Ultimate comics aren't all they are cracked up to be.

Well you only have to wait a week for Batman vs Robin to try and sort this particular demonic change out…

LAZARUS PLANET OMEGA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Mark Waid, Gene Luen Yang (A) Riccardo Federici, Billy Tan, Various (CA) David Marquez, Alejandro Sanchez

FATE AND FURY. The Devil Nezha and his son are at war—with all of humanity caught in the middle! The Lazarus storms are intensifying worldwide, Earth's superheroes are on the ropes, and Batman is living on borrowed time. It's up to Zatanna, the Spectre, the Demon, Klarion, and the rest of the DCU's magic users to join Damian Wayne and set things right—but to do that, they'll have to uncover Nezha's final, explosive secret! Plus: Dreamer has rescued Doctor Fate's helmet from destruction…but why does it keep glowing like that? The Dawn of the DCU begins as the Lazarus Planet saga crashes to a close!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 02/21/2023

BATMAN VS ROBIN #5 (OF 5) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR (LAZARUS PLANET)

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

WILL FATHER AND SON RECONCILE…OR RUMBLE? The Lazarus Volcano has left its impact on planet Earth, but the fallout from Bruce and Damian Wayne's war is far from over. It's been a long road from the initial tensions that drove a wedge between father and son in the pages of Teen Titans, but is the hatchet at last ready to be buried? A bold new chapter in the lives of Batman and Robin begins in this epic final issue! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 2/28/2023