League of Extraordinary Savage Tales From Dynamite Entertainment

Bleeding Cool was the only place to notice that Dynamite teased something Savage with the Savage Tales logo back in January's ComicsPRO meeting. Now they are saying what it actually is. Savage Tales, starring Vampirella, Red Sonja, Allan Quatermain and Captain Gulliver Jones. The first two are familiar to Dynamite readers, while Quartermain and Jones most recently appeared in comic books in the League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Quartermain as the team's leader, was the big game hunter created by H. Rider Haggard's 1885 novel King Solomon's Mines. With Gulliver Jones as the Martian explorer created by Edwin Lester Arnold – then in 1905, just a Lieutenant. And an anthology containing them all.

The legendary title Savage Tales returns this July to heat up the summer with a special anthology with stunning artwork and stories. Across four stories, readers will get to hang with their favorites Red Sonja and Vampirella as written by Scott Brian Wilson, as well as classics Allan Quatermain and Captain Gullivar Jones by David Avallone.

Red Sonja's "The Executioner's Sword" features the art of Al Barrionuevo (Batman Gotham Knights, Storm), as the She-Devil deals with a horrific mix of magic and swordcraft.

"Missionaries of Madness" starring Alan Quatermain with art by Will Rio pits the legendary hunter against a cult worshipping Cthulhu. Equipped with just a rifle, can Quatermain stand against the dread of the Great Old Ones?

The stories starring Vampirella and Captain Gullivar Jones are drawn by two up and coming artists from the legendary Kubert School. Founded by the innovative Joe Kubert, known for his acclaimed war, superhero, drama, and autobiographical comics, the prestigious institution offers students an unparalled education in cartooning and graphic art.

Vampirella stars in the comically titled "Horrible People Doing Horrible Things To Horrible People" for a Warren era styled morality tale. Kubert School artist Mariano Benitez Chapo is excited to take on this classicly styled story.

Captain Gullivar Jones is drawn by Kubie Hamish Cook, in "His War." Taking place years after his adventure on Mars, Jones finds himself amidst a new darker war that may just lead to his redemption.