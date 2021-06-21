Legacy Issues in Mister Miracle The Source of Freedom #2 [Preview]

Getting unreasonably angry about legacy characters isn't just for Twitter anymore, folks! N'Vir Free is extremely pissed off about Shilo Norman taking on the mantle of Mister Miracle, feeling the name is her birthright. But surely these two can work out their differences in a civil manner, right? Well, they'll have more chance of it in a superhero fistfight than they would on Twitter. Check out the preview of Mister Miracle The Source of Freedom #2 below.

MISTER MIRACLE THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Yanick Paquette

After the shocking events of issue #1, Shilo is suddenly on the run from a powerful new enemy who believes the Mister Miracle mantle belongs to them. With his career in shambles, his apartment destroyed, and no real understanding of what's happening, Shilo must fight his way out of an unwinnable situation and track down secrets held by his mentor and friend, the first Mister Miracle, Thaddeus Brown!

