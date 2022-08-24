Lego Fans Asked To Vote On Skybound Ninjagogo Comics Cover

This year, Skybound has been publishing Lego Ninjagogo comic books through Image Comics. And now fans of the plastic Danish bricks are being asked to vote on a variant cover for the upcoming Lego Ninjagogo Vol 1: Garmadon collection being published through the children's book publisher Ameet.

Starting today and running to September 6th, you can vote on three stunning variant cover options from acclaimed artist Takeshi Miyazawa (Ms. Marvel, Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider) to decide which image will be the cover of a special limited-edition version of LEGO NINJAGO VOL.1: GARMADON available only via lego.com and the Skybound Store.

Intriguingly the website states "The winner will be announced the week commencing September 12th 2022 once we've had time to check the votes. Plus we will have full details on how you can get your hands on a copy!" but also adds "FAN VOTE DEADLINE: Submit your entry no later than September 28th, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EST."

I am sure that will be corrected, otherwise they will have fans voting for over two weeks after the winning has been announced. Here is the listing for the first issue.

LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #1 (OF 5) CVR A VUONG

IMAGE COMICS

FEB220040

(W) Tri Vuong (A/CA) Tri Vuong

SERIES PREMIERE! The All-New LEGO NINJAGO Comic Book Series Starts HERE! Perfect for fans new and old alike, an official new chapter of the LEGO NINJAGO universe begins here!

Far away from Ninjago City, a village is terrorized by a mysterious new threat when they're saved by a stranger with incredible powers known as… Garmadon, Lord of Destruction?! Has Garmadon turned over a new leaf since his disappearance, or is this just the first step in his master plan of finally defeating Master Wu and the ninja forever?

The first collaboration between the LEGO Group and Skybound kicks off from rising star writer/artist TRI VUONG (EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY)! LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2022 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: $3.99