LEGO Recreates Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader with Odd $50 Set

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been an absolutely fantastic series so far, and it's awesome to see new stories for these characters. In Episode 3, we saw a fearful Obi-Wan come face to face with what Anakin has become. This heartbreaking moment hit deep, and LEGO is trying to recapture some of its magic with a very odd set. The Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader set is here with 408 pieces and will include four mini-figures. Tala Durith and NED-8, get their collectible debut as they witness the fall of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The set is merely a single base with some added fire effect with a launching ability to create more drama. Nothing is really special about this set, but it will set collectors back $50 for four new Star Wars mini-figures and a gray platform. Mystery Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Packs would have been better and would allow fans to rebuild this set for 1/10 the price. Pre-orders for the LEGO sets are live here, and it is expected to ship in August 2022.

"Relive a fiery battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader with this LEGO® Star Wars™ (75334) buildable toy playset. It features a battlefield with 2 rotating battle platforms, a battlefield-splitting fire pop-up function and a mining cart that can be knocked over. There are also 4 LEGO minifigures included – Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, each with lightsabers, Tala Durith and droid NED-B – to play out Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi scenes."

"Thinking of buying this set as a gift for a Star Wars fan who is new to LEGO sets? No problem – step-by-step illustrated building instructions are included to guide them. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999. The LEGO Star Wars theme has become its most successful one, with a wide variety of cool buildable toys to delight people of all ages."

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader battle set (75334) – Recreate an epic lightsaber duel from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi with this action-packed LEGO® Star Wars™ buildable toy playset for kids

4 LEGO® minifigures – Obi-Wan Kenobi with a blue lightsaber, Darth Vader with a red lightsaber, Tala Durith with a blaster pistol and droid NED-B with a power hammer and backpack accessory element

Play-inspiring features – 2 rotating battle platforms, a translucent stand for Obi-Wan Force-jumps, a fire pop-up function, an opening furnace and a mining cart that can be flipped over and detached

Fun gift idea for ages 8 and up – Give this 408-piece building toy as a birthday or holiday gift to trendsetting kids who are into Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and love action play

Brick-built battlefield – The battlefield measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 9 in. (24 cm) wide and 7.5 in. (19 cm) deep