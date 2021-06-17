Lemmy Gets His Own Motörhead Graphic Novel

Some people think all English people must know each other. Well, sometimes we do bump into each other in the strangest places. I only met Lemmy Kilmister once, in the Rainbow Bar on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, far from both our homes. He was holding court, but my Yorkshire twangs must have cut through and we shared a few drinks together before his attention was taken by someone younger, thinner, and more female. He died seven years ago, at the age of seventy. something he seemed bemused to have reached given his hard-living lifestyle as the frontman for Motörhead. But I know he liked his comic books and I know he'd have loved this. Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World is a new graphic novel by David Calcano, Mark Irwin and animation studio Fantoons, telling the story of Lemmy's life and the rise of Motörhead, in a new officially authorised volume from Z2 Comics.

He had quite a varied career. In 1975, he was fired from heavy metal band Hawkwind after an arrest for drug possession; that same year, he became the founder, lead singer, bassist, and songwriter of Motörhead – after initially choosing the name Bastard. The band's success peaked around 1980 and 1981, including the hit single Ace of Spades and the chart-topping live album No Sleep 'til Hammersmith. Their final live performance was in Berlin, Germany on 11 December 2015, two weeks before Lemmy's death from prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure.

Spanning 144 pages packed with stunning illustrations, Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World tells the legendary story of Motörhead's frontman Lemmy Kilmister and the band's meteoric rise to becoming one of the most influential rock bands of all time. From Lemmy's early days working at a riding school in the English countryside to the recording of the band's iconic album and first major international success, Ace of Spades, this Motörhead graphic novel chronicles the extraordinary story of the famous frontman's incredible journey as the leader of the "loudest band in the world." With this essential piece of Motörhead history and lore, fans will learn more about the band that heavily influenced well-known groups like Metallica and Foo Fighters, and discover the fascinating tale of the legend himself, Lemmy Kilmister! Born to Lose. Live to Win.

Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World will be published on the 22nd of September.