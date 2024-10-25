Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: diamond previews, Silverhawks

Lenore & Silverhawks On Covers Of Next Week's Diamond Previews

Lenore: #1 by Roman Dirge and SilverHawks #1 by Ed Brisson and George Kambadais on Front and Back Covers of Next Week's Diamond Previews

Article Summary Lenore & SilverHawks debut on next week's Diamond Previews covers, from Titan Comics and Dynamite Entertainment.

Explore exclusive merchandise and comics for January and February 2025, including figures from Kaiyodo.

Discover featured Gems: Animal Pound, Rogue: The Savage Land & more from top publishers like Marvel and Titan.

DSTLRY & Massive join Deluxe Publishers with new releases like Endeavour and Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer.

The November edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue is out next Wednesday and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale from January and February 2025. And from publishers who are still with Diamond, that is one way or another. This month, the front cover features Lenore: The Time War #1 by Roman Dirge, bringing back the Cute Little Dead Girl, from Titan Comics. And on the back cover. SilverHawks #1 by Ed Brisson and George Kambadais from Dynamite Entertainment, both out for January.

The spine pf the catalogue features Gungnir Books and the order form catalogue has Kaiyodo returning to the North American market with figures like the Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi: Batman Arkham Knight: Batman Figure, the Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi: Street Fighter: Chun-Li Figure, and the Mega Sofvi: Kaiju No. 8 Vinyl Figure.

The Diamond Previews Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' Animal Pound HC (NOV240065) and When I Lay My Vengeance Upon Thee #1 (NOV240037)

Dynamite Entertainment's SilverHawks (NOV240119) and Zootopia #1(NOV240152)

Image Comics' The Lucky Devils #1 (NOV240378) and Seasons #1 (NOV240384)

Marvel Comics' Rogue: The Savage Land #1 (OCT240957)

Titan Comics' The Collected Will Eisner's John Law HC (NOV240330) and Lenore: The Time War #1 (NOV240326)

Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month, as Dstrly joins the line-up:

ABLAZE Publishing' Alandal HC (NOV240876) and Monster Quest GN (NOV240877)

Archie Comics' Archie Is Mr. Justice #2 (NOV240972)

DSTLRY Media's Endeavour #1 (NOV240987)

Massive Publishing's Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer (NOV240931) and Pinupocalypse #1 (NOV240921)

Zenescope Entertainment's Terror & Fury #1 (Of 3) Cvr A Igor Vitorino (Mr) (NOV240945)

In other catalogues this month, DC Comics has Aquaman, Image Comics has The Seasons, Lunar's Next Phase has Cruel Kingdom and IDW has Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!