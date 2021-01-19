Let's Have Another Look At The DC Future State Timeline

Back in November, the DC Comics Future State preview book revealed the full DC Future State timeline and what book goes where. It didn't get a lot of play, but now seems the perfect time to reel it out again, letting us know which book goes where. And Bleeding Cool cut them up and put them on one easily-shareable picture. And with Future State well underway, it seems to the perfect time to revisit it and put it up again. So here it is.

And in textual form, like this.

Future State 2025: Arkham Knights, Batgirls, Batman/Superman, Batman Catwoman, Gotham City Sirens, Harley Quinn, Grifters, Nightwing, Outsiders, Red Hood, Robin Eternal

2027: Dark Detective, The Flash, Teen Titans

2029: Shazam!

2030: Aquaman, Black Racer, Justice League Dark, Metropolis Midnighter, Mister Miracle, Suicide Squad, Superman of Metropolis, Superman: Worlds of War, Nubia

2035: The Last Lantern

2040: Justice League

2050: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman, Yara Flor, Superman Vs. Imperius Lex,

2070: Superman/Wonder Woman

3000: House of El, Legion of Super-Heroes

4500: Swamp Thing

82,020: Black Adam

THE END OF TIME: Immortal Wonder Woman

And it's also worth remembering that DC pulped every single copy of the Free Comic Book Day title that listed the original DC Timeline that would have included 5G of Generation Five. Not a single copy of that has made it out onto the aftermarket, despite five-figure offers from anyone who might have a copy. Given how many DC staffers have been made redundant of late, might we see one or two make it out to eBay in coming months? If you have a copy, please feel free to let Bleeding Cool know, we would love to see what was planned. As well at the 5G books that didn't make it into Future State from some of the bigger names in the comic book industry.