Lex Luthor Guide To Being A Colonial Dictator, In Future State

It's Lex Luthor time! In today's first issue of Superman Vs Imperious Lex #1, as part of DC Comics Future State, we get an ageing Superman from thirty years hence, tracking down an intergalactic menace. With big robot Reticulants invading worlds, mining them for their resources, courtesy of Flintstones team Mark Russell and Steve Pugh.

…or pressganging native citizens into slavery to do all that for them…

As a British citizen, it did feel a rather familiar story. As Superman targets the man – and planet – responsible.

And a media-instigated sale of empire-building as free marketeering – and an attempt to curtail the slavery of others as a restriction of freedom itself, courtesy of a little DoubleSpeak.

So trust Superman to put a kick in those enshrined freedoms, as not even the propaganda can keep up.

Isn't a lamppost more traditional in such circumstances, Lex? We know how much you like traditions. Of course, even with a revolution, no one is grateful.

Not exactly welcomed like liberators. Maybe it's Superman who might get strung up?

FUTURE STATE SUPERMAN VS IMPERIOUS LEX #2 (OF 3) CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Mark Russell (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Yanick Paquette

It's really happening: Lexor has joined the United Planets! While surveying, Lois Lane and Superman discover that the planet is rich in minerals, causing Lex Luthor to try and exit the federation to make a pretty penny! Realizing he can't leave without agreement from Earth, he imprisons Lois Lane, then whips up the propaganda machine against Superman. Now the power couple must work together to break free and stop Luthor's plans! But how can they fight a whole planet that's designed to hate them?