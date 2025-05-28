Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: lex luthor, lois lane

Lex Luthor, Super Marriage Counsellor in Superman #26? (SuperSpoilers)

Lex Luthor, Super Marriage Counsellor in Superman #26, by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira? (SuperSpoilers)

Article Summary Lex Luthor steps in as a surprising marriage counsellor for Superman and Lois Lane in Superman #26.

Red Kryptonite is transforming Superman, leaving Lois Lane powerless and altering their dynamic.

Lex offers a possible solution, recalling his own experiences with losing power and trust issues arise.

Tensions rise as Superman grows angrier, with Lex Luthor navigating both heroics and relationship drama.

Superman Unlimited is in the future for today's Superman #26 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira. The green Kryptonite asteroid is yet to hit and transform Superman into something golden as the world goes green. Because here, it is the Red Kryptonite, still coursing in his veins, that has turned Superman into a superheroic version of a motion-sensitive bomb. While Lois Lane has lost all her Superwoman powers…

Not that solicitations reflect that, promising us "Who will join Superwoman in protecting Metropolis from his rage?" and giving us these two variant covers….

As to where her superpowers have gone? Well, her original owner doesn't seem to be in receipt of them yet. Maybe they got stuck in intergalactic customs…

And so maybe it's Lex Luthor's time to step in and help his old childhood friend. Because while Lois Lane may present herself as chipper as all hell.

Lex Luthor knows the pain of losing such power… and reckons he might just have a workaround. Even if Superman now trusts him even less than before, which is quite a feat.

Which means Lex Luthor might be gaining a new role in their relationship. One that involves sitting in small offices, and asking people to try using "I" statements.

Lex Luthor, Super Marriage Counsellor. How will Superman react to that offer…

Don't make him angry, Lex Luthor; you wouldn't like him when he's angry. He's getting a bit more like the Absolute Superman here. Talking of which…

The one from where Darkseid Absolute Legion comes from… Superman #26 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira is published today.

SUPERMAN #26

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira (CA) Dan Mora

SUPERMAN RED! Superman is infected with red kryptonite! And after the shocking events of Superman #25 with Lex Luthor and Mercy Graves, Superman is possessed with a new kind of anger. Who will join Superwoman in protecting Metropolis from his rage? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

