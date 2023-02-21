Lex Luthor's Problems Are Now Superman's Problems (SuperSpoilers) Today's Superman #1 has seen the legacy of a defeated Lex Luthor. A man imprisoned, still trying to affect the world from his jail cell.

Today's Superman #1 has seen the legacy of a defeated Lex Luthor. A man imprisoned, still trying to affect the world from his jail cell. Superman has won, but that won't do at all, and now Lex Luthor has to be part of Superman's victory in some way to remain relevant. It's as if Dan DiDio kept wheedling his way back into DC Comics' offices to direct a new Crisis event, instead of setting up Frank Miller Presents.

But what Superman #1 does very well is reveal something else. Lex Luthor is in prison, and Lexcorp is now Supercorp. All the Lex Luthor stories at DC Comics have been how he relates to superheroes, in conflict with them, or occasionally working alongside them. But this week, we learn something new, that Lex Luthor has his own stories that we never get to see. His own battles that never get on the radar of Superman or Batman. Because a whole host of characters yet to be revealed…

Lex Luthor's own enemies, who battle him well away from the preying eye of the superhero. And may, as a result, be far more deadly or unpredictable, and Luthor has been keeping Metropolis safe from them. At least, until now. And they appear to be making a Bizarro Superman of their very own, while listening to vinyl records on a gramaphone. You know what this means? A Metropolis Hipster Legion Of Doom is coming… as well as Superman riding a horse and a very different Brainiac indeed. Might make you wish for more innocent times with Lex Luthor in jail…

…in which case, Superman Space Age #3, also out today, has you covered.

SUPERMAN #1 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

IT'S THE DAWN OF DC! Superman has returned to Metropolis and his greatest enemy Lex Luthor is finally behind bars. The future of the Superman family has never been brighter! As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel! But waiting in the wings to back up Big Blue is…Supercorp?! What secret project has Lex given to Superman?! A hero is only as good as their villains will be put to the test in this brand-new oversize #1 featuring comics' greatest superhero by DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and award-winning superstar artist Jamal Campbell!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/21/2023

SUPERMAN SPACE AGE #3 (OF 3) CVR A MIKE ALLRED

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Mike Allred

THE END IS NIGH! As red skies reign, Superman does what he can to make the world a better place for as long as it continues to exist. But money is power in the greed-driven '80s, and villains like Lex Luthor seem poised to win in the end. Little do they know, there are bigger things to worry about and the hero they've grown to hate is their only hope against this crisis! Don't miss the riveting finale of this soon-to-be-classic miniseries!

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 02/21/2023