Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Liam Johnson & Jordan Michael Johnson Bring Young Blood To Vampirella

Liam Johnson and Jordan Michael Johnson bring Young Blood to the Vampirella Winter Special in 2026 from Dynamite Entertainment

Liam Johnson and Jordan Michael Johnson created the Vampirella Halloween Special. Nick Barrucci, CEO of Dynamite Entertainment, says that "it did very well, both in sales and in acclaim. We were incredibly excited that they wanted to work on another one, and the Winter Special is perfect for them. Good thing that Vampirella is from Drakulon, she doesn't need a coat. ;-) She will warm everyone's hearts in the winter! ;-) And we have 4 fantastic covers by Mike Rooth, Joseph Michael Linsner, Celina, and fan-favorite cosplayer Joanie Brosas. They will "cover" Vampirella!" So the Vampirella Winter Special will be coming from Dynamite in January 2026. And, just like Image Comics, will be covering everything in Youngblood…. or Young Blood…

"She's perhaps most at home in the Halloween season, close to when Dynamite is sharing this news, but the Daughter of Drakulon is a year-round superstar in comics! And this winter she's getting ready to warm the hearts of fans with another action-packed special from the rising creative duo of Liam Johnson and Jordan Michael Johnson this January. "The Vampirella Winter Special features 28 stunning pages of the story "Young Blood." When a patrolling Vampi flying high above the rooftops of New York City is ambushed and entrapped by way of hundreds of tranquilizer rounds, her latest mysterious adventure is just kicking off. She quickly realizes that an enigmatic and conniving billionaire has captured her and plans to extract her supernatural blood resources for his own pursuit of timeless aesthetics and eternal life.

"If everyone's beloved vampiric antiheroine can escape her bonds, she'll still have a serious fight on her hands if she's ever to escape from the deep sub-basement she's found herself in. Along the way, she'll come blow to blow with all manner of foes, from armed guards to feral vampires enslaved for the same purposes as her. When she finally gets the opportunity to confront her maniacal captor, a question remains if her blood transfusions simply restored his youth, or if more is afoot… "It's such an honour and a privilege to be back playing in Vampi's world," said writer Liam Johnson. "This time around, Jordan and I really wanted to crank up the action and let Vampirella kick some butt. Let's make her someone's prey before she shows the world what a dangerous predator she can really be!" "This seasonal special follows the Johnson and Johnson (no familial relation to each other or any corporations) duo's collaboration on the Vampirella Halloween Horror project. As their next Vampi epic is being announced, fans can pick up their latest from the racks of their favorite retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!