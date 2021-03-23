Liam Sharp Finally Draws Thomas Jane and Mike Carey's Comic, Lycan

In 2018, Liam Sharp tweeted "Here's a project I sadly had to abandon in order to move to the US and co-found the Madefire project. Mike Carey wrote the script, and it was called The Lycan for Thomas Jane's publishing company Raw Studios. One that got away! I gave this piece to Tom to say sorry."

At the time he said "It was for a job I had to stop because Madefire got funded and I was a co-founder. Mike Carey wrote, it was for Thomas Jane's Raw Publishing, and the book was called The Lycan. I gave Tom this piece as an apology." Well, that was a few years ago.

Because anything Keanu Reeves can do, Thomas Jane can do better. As in Thomas Jane's Punisher was better than Keanu Reeves' John Constantine. And now that Keanu Reeves has co-written a comic book, BRZRKR, Thomas Jane is going with Lycan. Written with Mike Carey and David James Kelly, drawn by Liam Sharp and published by AfterShock Comics from July 2021.

According to THR, Lycan takes place in 1777 and centers on a hardened band of international big game hunters returning from Africa when they are shipwrecked off a small British island. In order to earn supplies repair their ship, the men are tasked by Lord Ludgate, ruler of the island, to find the beast that has been eating his subjects — and destroy it.

Jane states "I am beyond excited to be partnering with AfterShock Comics to develop the universe of Lycan. It's a story I've been wanting to tell for a long time and I'm very lucky to have a great team of creators with David and Mike to bring it to life through the upcoming comic book series."

And naturally comic books are not enough, and Jane is developing the project via his Renegade Entertainment, for TV, movies, all that jazz. Co-founder of Renegade, Courtney Lauren Penn, stated "Being a company that prides itself on a maverick creative spirit and transmedia approach to storytelling, we're beyond excited to segue into the comic world with Lycan, and to work alongside our amazing and like-minded partners at Aftershock Comics. Their expertise and experience will be instrumental in bringing this universe to fans globally."

Thomas Jane has previously written comic books Bad Planet with Steve Niles and Tim Bradstreet from Image Comics, and Alien Pig Farm, also from Image, with Steve Niles, Todd Farmer, Mark Schultz and William Stout. This is his first project with AfterShock.