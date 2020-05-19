Like Frolickers on a Florida Beach, Marvel Ramps Back Up in July

Marvel Comics is quickly ramping their shipping schedule back up as comic shops reopen, and the publisher optimistically hopes for business to be back in full swing by July. Marvel previously released a shipping schedule through July 8, which mostly consisted of bi-weekly new issues and a lot of trades. Still, now they've followed up with a schedule for the rest of July that is approaching pre-pandemic levels of market saturation.

Has Ike Perlmutter convinced Donald Trump to declare super-mega-crossover events an essential service? It's possible since Empyre is launching on July 15, with all of its highly contagious tie-ins and spinoffs spreading quickly throughout the rest of the month, rocking the Marvel Universe to its foundations we're sure as these things tend to do. We also see the launch of new series like X-Factor, with ten X-books in total shipping in the final three weeks of July.

"We couldn't be more excited to start rolling out new Marvel comics again on a weekly basis, including our long-anticipated cosmic summer event, Empyre!" said Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, returning from weeks of seclusion like North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. "We know Marvel fans are eager to dive back into the Marvel Universe, and we can't wait to bring you spectacular new stories with stunning art every Wednesday. As anticipation and excitement builds, we'll continue to keep a balanced release schedule for our comics and trade collections, and starting in mid-July, fans can look forward to even more releases for Marvel's latest comics!"

At press time, sources tell Bleeding Cool that congress was hard at work on yet another stimulus package designed to send checks to comic book fans so that they can afford to follow Marvel's insane weekly comic schedule again. Below, see the full list of comics and collections shipping for the final three weeks of July. The full schedule of Marvel Comics shipping from now until the end of July can be seen here.

Marvel Comics Shipping Wednesday, July 15

Comics:

2020 iWOLVERINE #1 (MAR200973)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #44 (FEB200926)

AVENGERS #34 (MAR201019)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #17 (FEB200964)

EMPYRE #1 (FEB200753)

FANTASTIC FOUR #21 (FEB200793)

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: MAGNETO #1 (FEB200889)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4 (FEB200975)

IMMORTAL HULK #35 (MAR201021)

SPIDER-WOMAN #2 (FEB200916)

VENOM #26 (MAR200999)

Collections:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: FULL CIRCLE HC (OCT191101)

ASTONISHING X-MEN COMPANION TPB (FEB201062)

CONAN: SERPENT WAR TPB (JAN201066)

DEATH OF WOLVERINE PRELUDE: THREE MONTHS TO DIE TPB (JAN201073)

MS. MARVEL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 2: STORMRANGER TPB (JAN201060)

RUNAWAYS: PRIDE & JOY MARVEL SELECT HC (OCT191102)

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KANE COVER (NEW PRINTING 3) (NOV190957)

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WATSON COVER (NEW PRINTING 3, DM ONLY) (NOV190958)

Marvel Comics Shipping Wednesday, July 22

Comics:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SINS RISING PRELUDE #1 (FEB200922)

DAREDEVIL #21 (MAR201052)

EMPYRE #2 (FEB200766)

EMPYRE: AVENGERS #1 (FEB200782)

EMPYRE: X-MEN #1 (MAR200834)

HELLIONS #2 (FEB200872)

LORDS OF EMPYRE: EMPEROR HULKLING #1 (FEB200784)

NEW MUTANTS #11 (MAR200909)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #2 (FEB201027)

WOLVERINE #3 (FEB200881)

X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #4 (FEB200877)

Collections:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2099 COMPANION TPB (FEB201056)

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 6: STARBRAND REBORN TPB (FEB201055)

ETERNALS BY JACK KIRBY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB CLASSIC COVER (DM ONLY) (APR201085)

ETERNALS BY JACK KIRBY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB REMASTERED COVER (APR201084)

MILES MORALES VOL. 3: FAMILY BUSINESS TPB (FEB201048)

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT TPB (APR201103)

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 4: VENOM ISLAND TPB (FEB201050)

WOLVERINE: WEAPON X TPB (NEW PRINTING 2) (FEB201066)

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 1 TPB (DNMC) (FEB201053)

Comics Shipping Wednesday, July 29

Comics:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45 (MAR200987)

CABLE #2 (FEB200874)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #18 (MAR200875)

EMPYRE #3 (MAR200838)

EMPYRE HANDBOOK #1 (FEB200788)

EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (MAR200846)

EMPYRE: SAVAGE AVENGERS #1 (MAR200844)

IRON MAN 2020 #5 (MAR200977)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #3 (FEB201032)

STAR WARS: THE ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVERS 1 (FEB201035)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #5 (FEB200933)

X-FACTOR #1 (FEB200865)

X-MEN #10 (FEB200789)

Collections:

ADVENTURE INTO FEAR OMNIBUS HC (DEC190975)

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THIS BEACHHEAD EARTH TPB (MAR201110)

AVENGERS: LIVE KREE OR DIE TPB (MAR201115)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 5 HC (DEC190977)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 5 HC VARIANT (DM ONLY) (DEC190978)

MARVEL-VERSE: CAPTAIN AMERICA GN-TPB (MAR201119)

MS. MARVEL MEETS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE GN-TPB (FEB201074)

SILVER SURFER: PARABLE TPB (NEW PRINTING) (APR201107)

SPIDER-VERSE: SPIDER-ZERO TPB (FEB201047)

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF KYLO REN TPB (SDOS) (FEB201057)